Day 4 TC SATURDAY Doesn't Start until 3:30

Hey all,Just an fYI that tomorrow's practice isn't until 3:30. Depending upon the general availability of cool Loco-bations, I may or may not have the wherewithal to report tomorrow. Here's a link to the team page with all of the info on all practices open to joe public. FYI, the people at the gates at the old place wouldn't let Loco bring in his frozen gatorade with vodka. So, just FYI if you were thinking of going that route.