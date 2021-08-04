Day 7 Training Camp and PC Info HERE

Good morning all,Yesterday was a hum dinger and all about the defense as the hits could begin. it's often a proper conundrum at this point. On one side you want to see the offense continue their domination but on the other side, we know the core identity last year was our defense so you want to see that continue. Yesterday was the d's day and they nuked our O Line and run-ing game from orbit. Can the offense turn the tables and run the rock while also keeping the passing game a focus? If we're going to win on offense, it looks like it's going to be with the passing game. Tua is on a mission and we're glad to be along for the ride. These question and many more will be answered on this very thread my friends. Please, as always, like the tweet posts we work hard to provide. I think today I need to focus on work a bit more so I'm letting Banksy, Hoot and the rest make it happen. Keep it Loco fellas!