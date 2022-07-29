Day THREE Camp Reports HERE!!!

Fin-Loco
Day Three begins with so far the offense taking a day and the defense taking a day of the first two. Waddle has magic eyes which is pretty nuts. I'm very interested in if shaded contact lenses are allowed in games as it's something I've never heard of. It's going to continue to be back and forth which is saying something against our defense. Iron sharpens iron. Real camp begins tomorrow with contact and pads. At that point we'll really get a chance to determine what we have and begin really getting a look at the improved Line.
I'm running around a fair amount today, so I'm going to defer to @Hoot, @Finfan83nj, @mrbunglez, @djphinfan and the others to bring you the news!
The real work begins tomorrow. Check your pulse!
