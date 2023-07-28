Day Three Practice Thread Tweets & News Here!

Fin-Loco
Super Bowl Campaign...BEGIN!
Day three begins fellas. We have a little adversity to deal with CB wise but let’s keep our eye on the prize! Injuries happen in the NFL. Keep it positive and strap in for a great daily of news.
Disclaimer: Keep it positive in here. We’ll get some Ramsey news but if you need to relentlessly goat bleat negativity, you’ll be asked to head to one of the Ramsey specific threads for that.
