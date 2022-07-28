DAY TWO Camp Reports HERE!!!

If you really listen, you can hear the early morning of training camp. Traffic humming, the sounds of the sprinklers ending their morning ritual. Wind blows through the palm trees while the birds soar overhead. The equipment staff moving equipment and placing out the Jerseys for todays work. Right about now at 7:17 am, car doors close in the Dolphins HQ parking lot while people clutch their moving coffee and mumbled "good mornings" as they head into the building. It's day two of a long Dolphins training camp. One more day of hard work to get ready to play for the best sports team ever created. We're not at contact yet, but the team is laying the groundwork towards the season where it all changes and the Dolphins become playoff winners again.



We should have some preamble tweets before the 10:30 practice and then as it's not an open practice, will have all media reports as soon as it's over with player interviews.



Day two of football being back fellas. Soak it in.