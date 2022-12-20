DC possibility: Mike Vrabel

Talk here in Nashville (at this point conjecture.. verbal click-bait) is since the Titans GM Jon Robinson was just fired, HC Vrabel may be next. Some feel he has lost part of the locker room.. mainly on the offensive side of the ball.

His tendency to cover his assistants asses, while throwing players under the bus has not gone over well. In fact’ his OC is a real screw-up. This sort of situation was not part of Vrabel’s vibe previously.. at least not than I recall.



I would hire him as DC should that be an opportunity. He would do for our defense what Dan Campbell has done for the Lions. He has been a DC previously. I have no issue with a Fangio hire as well. Vrabel is significantly younger, and has proven he can battle with Belicheat on even terms. If Boyer is fired, the Fins may have some real options. Stay tuned.. and Merry Christmas/Happy Hanukkah to all!