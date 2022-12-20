 DC possibility: Mike Vrabel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DC possibility: Mike Vrabel

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Talk here in Nashville (at this point conjecture.. verbal click-bait) is since the Titans GM Jon Robinson was just fired, HC Vrabel may be next. Some feel he has lost part of the locker room.. mainly on the offensive side of the ball.
His tendency to cover his assistants asses, while throwing players under the bus has not gone over well. In fact’ his OC is a real screw-up. This sort of situation was not part of Vrabel’s vibe previously.. at least not than I recall.

I would hire him as DC should that be an opportunity. He would do for our defense what Dan Campbell has done for the Lions. He has been a DC previously. I have no issue with a Fangio hire as well. Vrabel is significantly younger, and has proven he can battle with Belicheat on even terms. If Boyer is fired, the Fins may have some real options. Stay tuned.. and Merry Christmas/Happy Hanukkah to all!
 
13marino13

13marino13

Someone would hire him to be a head coach. If not this offseason, next. No stability there, if he were hired as a DC it wouldn't be long before he would jump ship once a HC position was offered. He wants to be a HC, not a DC...
 
rocfins

rocfins

IMAWriter said:
Talk here in Nashville (at this point conjecture.. verbal click-bait) is since the Titans GM Jon Robinson was just fired, HC Vrabel may be next. Some feel he has lost part of the locker room.. mainly on the offensive side of the ball.
His tendency to cover his assistants asses, while throwing players under the bus has not gone over well. In fact' his OC is a real screw-up. This sort of situation was not part of Vrabel's vibe previously.. at least not than I recall.

I would hire him as DC should that be an opportunity. He would do for our defense what Dan Campbell has done for the Lions. He has been a DC previously. I have no issue with a Fangio hire as well. Vrabel is significantly younger, and has proven he can battle with Belicheat on even terms. If Boyer is fired, the Fins may have some real options. Stay tuned.. and Merry Christmas/Happy Hanukkah to all!
I live in Portland,Tennessee
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Another Cheatriot Defensive coach? NFW. there may be one in ten that can grasp the system and coach it. F*ck Vrabel, unproven commodity.
 
Adam First

Adam First

Vrabel would get a HC job somewhere else if he wanted it. The GM hamstrung the Titans with a very bad Tannehill contract; he's clearly cooked and is not good enough to carry the Titans, even when Derrick Henry does well he's often more detrimental than he is helpful.
 
Mindtornado

Mindtornado

He’ll have his pick of HC jobs.

Tennessee isnt that dumb.

Vrabel was 100% for keeping AJ Brown. This collapse isnt on him.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

I am not sure why we are even talking about new DCs when the season is going and the Fins have a great shot at making the playoffs. Should all that talk maybe be saved for when the season is actually over and would we really fire anybody from our Super Bowl winning coaching staff?????????????
 
