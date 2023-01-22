DC Sean Desai A Fangio Disciple

mrbunglez
Before anyone gets pissed about this interview, this guy is in the mold of Fangio but younger as he’s part of his tree. Which is a massive plus.
The hiring of Desai would signify a change to a 3-4 base defense as he opts for tite fronts, just as Flores does. However, he mixes in a great deal of four-man fronts when he gets into nickel and dime looks. The size of the defensive ends in Cleveland would give Desai nice versatility to play around with, but another speed rusher and an overhaul at defensive tackle (which is happening regardless) will be needed.
Overall, the Browns have the personnel with some slight tweaks to operate a tite front in base defense, then shifting back into a four-man front the majority of the time. The 3-4 vs. 4-3 argument is a non-factor to actual NFL minds and personnel considering teams run base defense on maybe 25 percent of snaps per game.
This is where Desai and other Fangio tree guys make their money. They are known for being exotic and creative in the back end of their defense. And outside of a safety (who knows? Maybe a new defensive coordinator can save the value of John Johnson III as well), the Browns have the personnel that will not require a ton of turnover in their secondary.
A guy like the emerging Grant Delpit may continue to burst onto the scene under a coordinator like Desai. He has a strong preference for Cover 4 and variations out of quarters looks like Cover 6 (quarter-quarter-half). Shawn Syed at Daily Norseman breaks it down best.
The Browns would sit in two-high looks, which is not new to them, although the uptick would be a bit more significant under Desai. Under Desai, however, pre-snap looks are never canon as he will rotate post-snap to keep quarterbacks in a bind.
Fangio tree guys do not bring a ton of pressure, and this will be the case with Desai. His blitz rate in his one season with the Chicago Bears sat right around 22 percent, which was on par with Woods’ rate in Cleveland. However, it is not about the amount of pressure, as Schwartz also does not bring a ton of pressure historically, but about how creatively one can isolate their top talent.
Myles Garrett was double-teamed the most of any pass rusher in the NFL a year ago, so a guy like Desai would be able to win him more one-on-one looks off the edge. Blitzing is not universally good or bad, but Desai and the rest of the Fangio crew do a good job of giving their talent the best opportunity to win, even if if it is only four men.
