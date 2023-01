TheMageGandalf said: Well he's the in house guy and you don't want a reputation that you don't value or give opportunities to the in house guys wanting to come up. Good job at looking good....but come on man I be really surprised if a coveted DC like Fangio came here to interview, said 'I want this job pick me', and we said 'nah' Click to expand...

Yep. I said that. McD needs to keep the morale high and you don't get that by shitting on a current assistant coaches dream. Instead of causing Campinile to be upset, this should be able to be spun to be in Campanille's best interest that we're bringing one of the best DCs in to help mentor him because we believe in him.