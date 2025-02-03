Phinsfan4089
I was reading https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/miami-dolphins/cap/_/year/2025
And Xavian Howard counts 15 million against us next year???!!!
Sam with Barrett?
Combine this with a move of Hill and the Dolphins looking at 50 million in dead money.
Am I reading this wrong?
