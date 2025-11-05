Dead Money And Total Cap Space Analysis And Question - Would You Take The Dolphins GM Job?

phinsforlife
If I were a GM candidate, I would be concerned about a few things. Ownership, HC, organizational structure, role and responsibility, freedom to fully run the show, etc. One other thing I would be concerned about is how long it takes to get out from under the mess I am inheriting.
How long does it take until the books are cleaned up, and I have the freedom to build the team in my own image? The related question is also what does the state of the current books mean for who is currently on the roster, and who I will be forced to either cut or trade because there is no room to pay them, or it does not make sense to pay them because they have more value as a trade asset then they do as being a highly paid player on a team that is not ready to compete.
Here is Over The Cap - https://overthecap.com/salary-cap/miami-dolphins
Go to the bottom left. We have a whopping $69mm in dead money this year. Close to the tops in the NFL. This includes big numbers for guys no longer on the team: Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, Jaelen Ramsey, and Jaelen Phillips who total to about $50mm of the $69mm.
Best in the league is the Bears at only $6mm of dead money, and there are 9 total teams with under $30mm of dead money.
My question is we still need to get out from under Tua, Chubb, and Tyreek, and there might be more, not sure.
What is the best case scenario for getting out from under these obligations? How much actual money and dead money will be owed to them, and how does it look by year?
Remember cap space is a relative game as much as it is an absolute game. Go to this section of Over the Cap - https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space. Click on the 2028 tab. It still has us as 9th worst in the NFL in terms of available cap space. But I think that may include big numbers still for Tua, Waddle and Seiler. It is unlikely Tua will be here, and who knows re Waddle and Seiler. It may make sense to trade one of them.
A bit long winded, but is there a way to figure out IF a new GM wanted to clean house, based on our current obligations, when the house will be cleaned and when we will have money to spend? What needs to happen to do it? I guess two versions of this:
-part ways with players (Tua) and let the obligation just run off the books
-be more aggressive and deal off some players to clean out more money because it does not make sense to have them here on big contracts, similar to what the Jets did, although our moves might garner less in the way of draft capital they could still make sense with regard to cap space and flexibility given the state of the roster
If I were a GM candidate, I think I would be going through this exercise to figure out if I even want the job now, or I am stuck playing accountant and capologist for 3 years to clean up the mess before I am even able to be a real GM and try to fully build out the team.
TO MAKE THE INTENT OF THE OP MORE CLEAR (BASED ON THE RESPONSES SO FAR), I AM TRYING TO FOCUS ON THE ACTUAL NUMBERS AND FIGURE OUT THE UNDERLYING MATH AS TO WHEN WE CAN GET OUT OF THE SPOT WE ARE IN AND HOW WE DO IT INCLUDING DEALING WITH THE DEAD MONEY ISSUES AND REMAINING BIG OBLIGATIONS (TUA, TYREEK, ETC)? THIS IS A RELATIVE QUESTION TOO - CAP SPACE MATTERS IN A RELATIVE SENSE AS MUCH AS IT DOES IN AN ABSOLUTE SENSE. YOU WANT TO BE TOWARD THE TOP OF THE LEAGUE WHEN IT COMES TO CAP SPACE. ERGO $50mm OF CAP SPACE DOES NOT MEAN MUCH IF EVERY OTHER TEAM HAS $200mm OF CAP SPACE.
