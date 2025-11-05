Dead Money And Total Cap Space Analysis And Question - Would You Take The Dolphins GM Job?

On one hand, I realize that "kicking the can down the road" with guaranteed money and dead money is a standard business practice in the NFL. OTOH, I can't understand why billionaire team owners would think that this is a good way to run a successful business.



And apparently, some owners are much smarter than others, but IMO, having to pay for players who are no longer on the team is a dumb way to do business. I don't know why they have to make this so complicated when it can be so easy.



You have a salary cap for the year and that's what you can pay out to the players. Contracts should be guaranteed for the current season and that's it. Sure, you can sign a player to a multi-year contract, but only one year at a time is guaranteed. This way if a player leaves the team for any reason, you only have to pay him for that season.



There should never be money counted against the cap for players who are gone. I can only assume that the League allows this nonsense because the players get greedy and want lots of guaranteed money, and the owners know that they can offset rising costs by screwing over the fans with higher ticket and concession prices. IOW, everyone is getting richer, so they don't care that what they're doing is fiscally irresponsible.