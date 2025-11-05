 Dead Money And Total Cap Space Analysis And Question - Would You Take The Dolphins GM Job? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dead Money And Total Cap Space Analysis And Question - Would You Take The Dolphins GM Job?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcGrier
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
7,479
Reaction score
13,278
Age
49
Location
san diego
If I were a GM candidate, I would be concerned about a few things. Ownership, HC, organizational structure, role and responsibility, freedom to fully run the show, etc. One other thing I would be concerned about is how long it takes to get out from under the mess I am inheriting.

How long does it take until the books are cleaned up, and I have the freedom to build the team in my own image? The related question is also what does the state of the current books mean for who is currently on the roster, and who I will be forced to either cut or trade because there is no room to pay them, or it does not make sense to pay them because they have more value as a trade asset then they do as being a highly paid player on a team that is not ready to compete.

Here is Over The Cap - https://overthecap.com/salary-cap/miami-dolphins

Go to the bottom left. We have a whopping $69mm in dead money this year. Close to the tops in the NFL. This includes big numbers for guys no longer on the team: Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, Jaelen Ramsey, and Jaelen Phillips who total to about $50mm of the $69mm.

Best in the league is the Bears at only $6mm of dead money, and there are 9 total teams with under $30mm of dead money.

My question is we still need to get out from under Tua, Chubb, and Tyreek, and there might be more, not sure.

What is the best case scenario for getting out from under these obligations? How much actual money and dead money will be owed to them, and how does it look by year?

Remember cap space is a relative game as much as it is an absolute game. Go to this section of Over the Cap - https://overthecap.com/salary-cap-space. Click on the 2028 tab. It still has us as 9th worst in the NFL in terms of available cap space. But I think that may include big numbers still for Tua, Waddle and Seiler. It is unlikely Tua will be here, and who knows re Waddle and Seiler. It may make sense to trade one of them.

A bit long winded, but is there a way to figure out IF a new GM wanted to clean house, based on our current obligations, when the house will be cleaned and when we will have money to spend? What needs to happen to do it? I guess two versions of this:
-part ways with players (Tua) and let the obligation just run off the books
-be more aggressive and deal off some players to clean out more money because it does not make sense to have them here on big contracts, similar to what the Jets did, although our moves might garner less in the way of draft capital they could still make sense with regard to cap space and flexibility given the state of the roster

If I were a GM candidate, I think I would be going through this exercise to figure out if I even want the job now, or I am stuck playing accountant and capologist for 3 years to clean up the mess before I am even able to be a real GM and try to fully build out the team.

TO MAKE THE INTENT OF THE OP MORE CLEAR (BASED ON THE RESPONSES SO FAR), I AM TRYING TO FOCUS ON THE ACTUAL NUMBERS AND FIGURE OUT THE UNDERLYING MATH AS TO WHEN WE CAN GET OUT OF THE SPOT WE ARE IN AND HOW WE DO IT INCLUDING DEALING WITH THE DEAD MONEY ISSUES AND REMAINING BIG OBLIGATIONS (TUA, TYREEK, ETC)? THIS IS A RELATIVE QUESTION TOO - CAP SPACE MATTERS IN A RELATIVE SENSE AS MUCH AS IT DOES IN AN ABSOLUTE SENSE. YOU WANT TO BE TOWARD THE TOP OF THE LEAGUE WHEN IT COMES TO CAP SPACE. ERGO $50mm OF CAP SPACE DOES NOT MEAN MUCH IF EVERY OTHER TEAM HAS $200mm OF CAP SPACE.
 
Last edited:
would they want the Job? Sure Miami is a great location to live however Ross is either going to have to Pay big money to get a proven asset or he will hope for lightning with a new inexperienced first timer… If he keep McDaniel I’d assume it a inexperienced GM just looking for the title.
 
Of course, most of us, as fans, would love to have the job. Now, if I was a potential GM candidate, there are several things that I would need to choose Miami over other offers:
1. Complete and total control over football operations. No coaches shoved on me, no keeping certain players, no owner butting in.
2. 5 year guaranteed contract. Give me time to fix this mess. No looking over my shoulder after year two.
3. The same substantial budget that has been given to Grier. No going cheap on me.
 
Dorfdad said:
would they want the Job? Sure Miami is a great location to live however Ross is either going to have to Pay big money to get a proven asset or he will hope for lightning with a new inexperienced first timer… If he keep McDaniel I’d assume it a inexperienced GM just looking for the title.
Click to expand...

Ross COULD get a good GM. Unlikely to get an experienced one - that's reality. But, a good one. I agree with phinsforlife. The new GM will be concerned with "Ownership, HC, organizational structure, role and responsibility, freedom to fully run the show." Particularly, "freedom to fully run the show." Surprisingly, I think cap space will not be as important as the others. (Where all those who say 'cap space is a game. It can be manipulated')? To me, full control makes Mcd and TT prime targets. Chubb may be able to be mitigated. Those players no longer on the team? Nothing to be done.
I'll add one more to phinsforlife's quote - player evaluation. It is (lack of) player evaluation that has led to the need of all the optimistic FAs and redrafting the same positions with little to show for it. Grier's organization was abysmal at that. A new GM must explain how to improve that. JMHO, but I think a good GM with a plan to successfully draft would be enticed by Miami.
 
The cap situation clears up in 2027, as long as Ross is not expecting results next year and doesn't require the GM to take on McDaniel there are going to be a multiple suitors for the job.
 
phinsforlife said:
We have a whopping $69mm in dead money this year. Close to the tops in the NFL. This includes big numbers for guys no longer on the team: Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead, Jaelen Ramsey, and Jaelen Phillips who total to about $50mm of the $69mm.

Best in the league is the Bears at only $6mm of dead money, and there are 9 total teams with under $30mm of dead money.

My question is we still need to get out from under Tua, Chubb, and Tyreek, and there might be more, not sure.
Click to expand...
On one hand, I realize that "kicking the can down the road" with guaranteed money and dead money is a standard business practice in the NFL. OTOH, I can't understand why billionaire team owners would think that this is a good way to run a successful business.

And apparently, some owners are much smarter than others, but IMO, having to pay for players who are no longer on the team is a dumb way to do business. I don't know why they have to make this so complicated when it can be so easy.

You have a salary cap for the year and that's what you can pay out to the players. Contracts should be guaranteed for the current season and that's it. Sure, you can sign a player to a multi-year contract, but only one year at a time is guaranteed. This way if a player leaves the team for any reason, you only have to pay him for that season.

There should never be money counted against the cap for players who are gone. I can only assume that the League allows this nonsense because the players get greedy and want lots of guaranteed money, and the owners know that they can offset rising costs by screwing over the fans with higher ticket and concession prices. IOW, everyone is getting richer, so they don't care that what they're doing is fiscally irresponsible.
 
gofins60 said:
On one hand, I realize that "kicking the can down the road" with guaranteed money and dead money is a standard business practice in the NFL. OTOH, I can't understand why billionaire team owners would think that this is a good way to run a successful business.

And apparently, some owners are much smarter than others, but IMO, having to pay for players who are no longer on the team is a dumb way to do business. I don't know why they have to make this so complicated when it can be so easy.

You have a salary cap for the year and that's what you can pay out to the players. Contracts should be guaranteed for the current season and that's it. Sure, you can sign a player to a multi-year contract, but only one year at a time is guaranteed. This way if a player leaves the team for any reason, you only have to pay him for that season.

There should never be money counted against the cap for players who are gone. I can only assume that the League allows this nonsense because the players get greedy and want lots of guaranteed money, and the owners know that they can offset rising costs by screwing over the fans with higher ticket and concession prices. IOW, everyone is getting richer, so they don't care that what they're doing is fiscally irresponsible.
Click to expand...

I can accept guaranteed (dead) money . . . a little. IMO, Miami's problem has been an infatuation with 'names.' Again, IMO, trading for 'names' is what teams do when they feel they are 1-2 pieces away. Team wallowing in mediocrity, or worse, shouldn't do that. was that on Grier/Mcd? was that on Ross telling them to 'win now?' No one knows. WHATEVER the reason, no more big name FAs.
 
Rick Cartman said:
The cap situation clears up in 2027, as long as Ross is not expecting results next year and doesn't require the GM to take on McDaniel there are going to be a multiple suitors for the job.
Click to expand...
Does it? That is what I am trying to figure out. Based on the responses so far, the intent of the OP was to just try and figure out the numbers. If you look at over the cap our situation on a relative basis still does not look good in 2027 or 2028. relative cap space is what really matters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom