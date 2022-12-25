Dead Serious: What options do we have next year (At QB)?

The thought of watching Tua FOR AN ENTIRE SEASON next year makes me sick. He's an amazing backup and a hell of a guy and I wish him the best but he has no confidence in himself and he just melted down. He can't win when it matters. He's a poor-man's Kirk Cousins and I'd take Cousins 100 times before I'd take Tua.



What are our options next year? Please walk me off the ledge



Derek Carr? - Is he really an upgrade?

Aaron Rodgers? - I'd give my left nut for a beyond-his-prime Rodgers

Tom Brady? - See above

Jimmy G? - Say what you want, but I'd take him over Tua

Lamar Jackson? - Not a chance Ravens let him walk and we dont have the $$ but it'd be nice to dream