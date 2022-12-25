 Dead Serious: What options do we have next year (At QB)? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dead Serious: What options do we have next year (At QB)?

The thought of watching Tua FOR AN ENTIRE SEASON next year makes me sick. He's an amazing backup and a hell of a guy and I wish him the best but he has no confidence in himself and he just melted down. He can't win when it matters. He's a poor-man's Kirk Cousins and I'd take Cousins 100 times before I'd take Tua.

What are our options next year? Please walk me off the ledge

Derek Carr? - Is he really an upgrade?
Aaron Rodgers? - I'd give my left nut for a beyond-his-prime Rodgers
Tom Brady? - See above
Jimmy G? - Say what you want, but I'd take him over Tua
Lamar Jackson? - Not a chance Ravens let him walk and we dont have the $$ but it'd be nice to dream
 
No option other than to run it back with Tua.

I wouldnt extend him yet though. Make him play well. We always have the franchise tag option if he balls out.
 
That makes me sick. I cannot imagine watching Tua for ANOTHER YEAR?! ughhhh
 
Get Rodgers. Start the movement with me.
 
Jimmy G is really good, don't understand the hate on him...injured often for sure but when healthy he wins...a lot. Jets are drooling over him
 
Rodgers still wants to play but he/Love have some major friction. Somebody's gotta go next year. Packers aren't making the playoffs (they'll lose to the Vikings next week) and Rodgers will be gone. I would be ecstatic.

Rodgers still has it, he just has bad receivers. Imagine him with Hill/Waddle
 
