Callaway is fast, and we desperately need it on the WR depth chart....But Washington could be a sneaky, balls out on the table move by Grier. I know he hasn't put that athletic ability yet to the field due to his own standing on his depth charts plural.....but he is 5'8 210 making him a thick back, with plus speed and plus quickness. I am curious of his standing here, especially with Salvon impressing with little opportunity.