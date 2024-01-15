Not only you cater to Buffalo by moving their game because of snow (yes I know it was a blizzard), but then you have everyone in the Nation listen to Tony Romo slobber all over Josh Allen?



You decide to let the Dolphins and Chiefs play in -27 degree weather, but you (Roger Goodell) go to Houston where you can wear a sweater and be happy. Why didn't you go to the Dolphins/Chiefs game? You could at least said, "Look I was there it wasn't that bad."



Sorry rant is over, I put the TV on mute because I can't listen to Homo (I mean Romo) slobber all over Josh Allen and the Bills anymore. I am almost getting ready to stop watching the game.