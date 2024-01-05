Dear Tu-Anons, The Bills Are 2.5 Point Favorites In Miami

This is a not great Bills team either.



If Mahomes or Burrow or Josh Allen was Miami's QB, with all the same injuries, Miami at home would be a 3 to 5 point favorite (and I hate the injury excuse all teams have injuries). The home team gets 3 points, and the rest of Miami's roster, even injured, is better than the rest of Buffalo's roster. Yet we are still a 2.5 point underdog. Therefore, the difference between being the 3 point favorite for being at home, and being a 2.5 point dog, has to be the Vegas view on the relative ability of each QB. Vegas is telling you they think Josh Allen is 5.5 points better than Tua.



The view of Las Vegas, and by extension, the rest of the NFL, is that although Tua is good to very good, he is not elite and not a QB that can carry a team. Las Vegas is objective, fans of the home team are emotional. Las Vegas is the best arbiter we have of what the rest of the NFL thinks, because Las Vegas does its best to be objective.



For all of Tua's positives (accuracy, anticipation, likeability and leadership) he also has real and obvious limitations.

Therefore, Tua should not be paid like an elite QB. It remains my belief that there is not another bidder that would pay Tua that way either. The Vegas view is indicitive of this point.



Yet without having won a stinking single playoff game yet, I am already seeing articles that suggest Tua should be paid like Mahomes or Burrow, right now.



In my view, in addition to being a recipe for disaster, that is entirely un-necessary, and is the mark of unskilled management that is gutless and bids against themselves.



Just because a QB is a starter, and better than our other stinky QBs of the last 20 years, does not mean they should be paid like they are elite.

Just because a QB is good or very good, does not mean they should be paid like they are elite.



Should Miami try to keep Tua? Yes. Should they pay him like he is elite, before he proves he is elite and can take them on a deep playoff run? No!



When Tua takes the team on a deep playoff run, and it is clear it is him doing it, as opposed to the team winning 17-14 because the defense was great, then rub it in my face and tell me Tua should get the Mahomes deal. Until then, keep it in your pants!!!



PS they better win this game, because it is forecasted to be about 6 degrees and snowing next Sunday in Kansas City. If we have to go there and play in those conditions, odds are when that game is over it is going to be even harder to make the argument that Tua should get the Mahomes deal.