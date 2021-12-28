 Debunking the "They haven't won against anyone good" Myth | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Debunking the "They haven't won against anyone good" Myth

The current narrative against the Dolphins both last night and today is "the streak is nice, but they haven't really played anyone good."

Well, let's take a look at how we compare to NE and Buffalo.

Current Record:
Buffalo 9-6
NE 9-6
Miami 8-7

So currently both NE and Buffalo have 1 win more than Miami.

Now, if you take a look at the schedules of the 3 teams, there are only 3 games that differ between them. All other 14 games against the exact same opponents. Those differing games are against the AFC North, AFC West, and NFC East:

1640723556660.png

A couple of things to notice here:
- All 3 teams have a 2-1 record against non-common opponents​
- Miami and Buffalo both beat their toughest and weakest non-common opponents. NE lost it's toughest​
- AFC North - all three teams from this division are pretty much even, but if you had to give a nod to the tougher opponent, it might be Baltimore.​
- AFC West - KC is the best team in this group. However, one might make an argument that Buffalo got KC when KC was going through it's own early season struggles​
- NFC East - Giants and Washington are pretty much washes, and both Miami and Buffalo handled them as expected. NE had the toughest foe, and lost​
- If you looks at simply strength of just these 3 non-common games, you would have a good argument that NE had the tougher schedule, and maybe followed by Buffalo. But again, this is 3 games out of 17.​
Given that 14 games were against the exact same opponent, and all 3 teams have the exact same record against non-common opponents (with comparable strengths), it doesn't make sense to say that Miami's wins didn't come against anyone. I argue that it is just perception since most of Miami's wins have come in succession. If the 7 game losing streak and the 7 game winning streak where mixed in a different order so there was no streak but the same W/L record, this might even be a non-story. Miami is just 1 game back from NE and Buffalo with very comparable schedules, and that could change in the next 2 weeks.

