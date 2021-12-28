Debunking the "They haven't won against anyone good" Myth

- All 3 teams have a 2-1 record against non-common opponents​

- Miami and Buffalo both beat their toughest and weakest non-common opponents. NE lost it's toughest​

- AFC North - all three teams from this division are pretty much even, but if you had to give a nod to the tougher opponent, it might be Baltimore.​

- AFC West - KC is the best team in this group. However, one might make an argument that Buffalo got KC when KC was going through it's own early season struggles​

- NFC East - Giants and Washington are pretty much washes, and both Miami and Buffalo handled them as expected. NE had the toughest foe, and lost​

- If you looks at simply strength of just these 3 non-common games, you would have a good argument that NE had the tougher schedule, and maybe followed by Buffalo. But again, this is 3 games out of 17.​

The current narrative against the Dolphins both last night and today is "the streak is nice, but they haven't really played anyone good."Well, let's take a look at how we compare to NE and Buffalo.Current Record:Buffalo 9-6NE 9-6Miami 8-7So currently both NE and Buffalo have 1 win more than Miami.Now, if you take a look at the schedules of the 3 teams, there are only 3 games that differ between them.Those differing games are against the AFC North, AFC West, and NFC East:A couple of things to notice here:Given that 14 games were against the exact same opponent, and all 3 teams have the exact same record against non-common opponents (with comparable strengths), it doesn't make sense to say that Miami's wins didn't come against anyone. I argue that it is just perception since most of Miami's wins have come in succession. If the 7 game losing streak and the 7 game winning streak where mixed in a different order so there was no streak but the same W/L record, this might even be a non-story. Miami is just 1 game back from NE and Buffalo with very comparable schedules, and that could change in the next 2 weeks.Okay, back into lurking I go.