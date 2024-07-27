 Decent Article from ESPN (I know, I know...) About Our Offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Decent Article from ESPN (I know, I know...) About Our Offense

Good article by Marcel. Part of the toughness that Poyer was talking about is the ability to sustain drives when we need to. It's fun when we score on bombs or (better yet) explosive runs, but they give our opponents more time to work and keep our defense on the field longer than we'd like.

I'd love to get our TOP above 31 minutes. Do that and we'll have field goals instead of punts, tired opposing defenses, and more success playing with the lead.

I'm glad we're emphasizing it.
 
This is what some of us have been talking about when it comes to the evolution of the Qb.

Managing the game, playing winning football is a strategic approach to sustaining a drive in high intense moments.
 
