Decent Article from ESPN (I know, I know...) About Our Offense

"And it's like, bruh, we can't do that every game unfortunately. We can't. As fast as we are and as much as people want to tell us how special we are, we can't do that. We've got to be able to have good drives, so that's what we believe we've got to get better at."
'We have to be able to stay on the field': Dolphins want to balance big plays with longer drives
Miami can strike quickly, but can the offense sustain drives when it has to?
www.espn.com