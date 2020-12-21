Declaring eligible receivers on trick plays makes no sense

I agree.
I would expect ST coach to know as well and put an eligible # in that position.
Well that’s only if you’re worried aboit tipping them off after declaring.
I don’t think declaring is an issue. The other team is allowed to know it’s coming. When you take a shot at a fake punt like that, you’re betting on a communication error from players that are in a rare situatio. They might know it’s coming, do they have communication on their end to cover correctly.
you saw haack drift to his left, he’s doing that hoping for a receiver (KGH) to slip open un accounted for on the back side.
if the returning team is poorly coached, you can straight up yell in their face that you’re about to fake this punt. If they ain’t Coached and practiced it’s not gonna matter, they won’t defend a wel schemed fake punt more times than not
the mountaineer isn’t full of secrets. Haack ran straight into a box against Cincy where he didn’t even have the numbers. Lol. Cincy just didn’t know wtf to do and everyone was looking around at each other, attempting to get on the same page