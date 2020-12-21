 Declaring eligible receivers on trick plays makes no sense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Declaring eligible receivers on trick plays makes no sense

Riftur

Riftur

So this has been bothering me since it happened yesterday. The rule makes absolutely no sense. If the players declare themselves, then the opposing team will know exactly what is going to happen. The only way you can do any kind of trick play is by having players declare on every single punt. They need to change the rule. What do you think?
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

I don't mind it. Do the job and Declare it isn't difficult. happens on at least 30% of all plays someone declaring. I hate it when my team doesn't do the basic stuff like that (happened a lot this year BTW).
 
Buddy

Buddy

Riftur said:
So this has been bothering me since it happened yesterday. The rule makes absolutely no sense. If the players declare themselves, then the opposing team will know exactly what is going to happen. The only way you can do any kind of trick play is by having players declare on every single punt. They need to change the rule. What do you think?
I think we need to start declaring them eligible on every single punt. If we do it every time then it's never an issue and gives nothing away.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Riftur said:
So this has been bothering me since it happened yesterday. The rule makes absolutely no sense. If the players declare themselves, then the opposing team will know exactly what is going to happen. The only way you can do any kind of trick play is by having players declare on every single punt. They need to change the rule. What do you think?
No, because there is no guarantee they are doing a trick play, you could just be keeping them on edge or truly want the extra blocker. However, as soon as you remove the rule, you'll have people running out into routes with no one covering them and the defense is helpless. Or, the defense then has to play coverage on every kick and can't setup a real return or block attempt. Special teams will become a cluster______.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Riftur said:
So this has been bothering me since it happened yesterday. The rule makes absolutely no sense. If the players declare themselves, then the opposing team will know exactly what is going to happen. The only way you can do any kind of trick play is by having players declare on every single punt. They need to change the rule. What do you think?
They may need to change the rule, but I don't think you completely understand formation rules.

Reporting eligible has more to do with the number worn, and the position it allows in the formation, than anything else, as far as a referee is concerned.

If you report as elegible, you can't then line up as a lineman.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Mach2 said:
They may need to change the rule, but I don't think you completely understand formation rules.

Reporting eligible has more to do with the number worn, and the position it allows in the formation, than anything else, as far as a referee is concerned.

If you report as elegible, you can't then line up as a lineman.
Well you can, you just do not have to be covered. Meaning you are the last on the line. Now report eligible, you cannot be covered either so in punt formation the Gunner would have to be off the line (when typically on the line).
 
A

ANM

Yesterday happened bc whether you’re on or off the line of scrimmage, a player wearing #51 must declare eligible in order to catch a forward pass. Thems the rules

to your point, you would want someone in KGH’s position wearing an eligible #, such as a TE
 
Mach2

Mach2

BillsFanInPeace said:
Well you can, you just do not have to be covered. Meaning you are the last on the line. Now report eligible, you cannot be covered either so in punt formation the Gunner would have to be off the line (when typically on the line).
Correct. Technically you can, but it then greatly limits other things.
 
A

ANM

But in situations like the mountaineer, they know something to by is funky. You just have to execute.

no different than passing on 3rd and long or running it on 3rd and inches.
 
Mach2

Mach2

ANM said:
Yesterday happened bc whether you’re on or off the line of scrimmage, a player wearing #51 must declare eligible in order to catch a forward pass. Thems the rules

to your point, you would want someone in KGH’s position wearing an eligible #, such as a TE
Correct, thus the actual infraction, which was illegal touching of a forward pass, as well as illegal man downfield.

The infraction, itself, was not "failure to report".
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Mach2 said:
Correct. Technically you can, but it then greatly limits other things.
True, Only gets talked about though when the player makes his mistake and doesnt declare. The Countless times that they do what they are supposed to during a game go un-reported. Listen on the goal lines every team has a OT that plays TE or even in the backfield. They will declare and no one thinks anything because it happens so routinely. Doesnt tip anything either. Example, Our TE is actually say one of your OTs on the line, declares, defense still thinks put all the meat on the field for a run, yet that OL sneaks out. Bills board have complained about this rule all year because we have had I think now 7 TDs taken off the board over the year because our idiot forgot to declare.
 
M

MinnFinFan

ANM said:
Yesterday happened bc whether you’re on or off the line of scrimmage, a player wearing #51 must declare eligible in order to catch a forward pass. Thems the rules

to your point, you would want someone in KGH’s position wearing an eligible #, such as a TE
I agree.
I would expect ST coach to know as well and put an eligible # in that position.
 
A

ANM

MinnFinFan said:
I agree.
I would expect ST coach to know as well and put an eligible # in that position.
Well that’s only if you’re worried aboit tipping them off after declaring.

I don’t think declaring is an issue. The other team is allowed to know it’s coming. When you take a shot at a fake punt like that, you’re betting on a communication error from players that are in a rare situatio. They might know it’s coming, do they have communication on their end to cover correctly.

you saw haack drift to his left, he’s doing that hoping for a receiver (KGH) to slip open un accounted for on the back side.

if the returning team is poorly coached, you can straight up yell in their face that you’re about to fake this punt. If they ain’t Coached and practiced it’s not gonna matter, they won’t defend a wel schemed fake punt more times than not

the mountaineer isn’t full of secrets. Haack ran straight into a box against Cincy where he didn’t even have the numbers. Lol. Cincy just didn’t know wtf to do and everyone was looking around at each other, attempting to get on the same page
 
