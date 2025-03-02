Deebo traded to the Commanders for a FIFTH Round Pick!!!

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 12,550
- Reaction score
- 28,258
- Age
- 40
- Location
- Kansas
That's just crazy cheap.
That's just crazy cheap.
4th is what I'm thinking too.Thats a steal for the Commanders.
I hope Grier is not considering doing something stupid like trading Tyreek for a 4th.
If he wants to save his job he better not.
4th is what I'm thinking too.
That's just crazy cheap.
I just think Hill is a lockerroom cancer after last season, no one will respect McDaniel if Hill's still strutting around, coming in late and calling in sick to goof off.So Tyreek had a bad season. I don't think thats the end of him being a Pro Bowl caliber WR.
It would be a big mistake if Grier is thinking about giving him away for what will amount to nothing especially when you consider Grier's amazing draft acumen.
If Grier makes a similar deal to how the 49ers gave Deebo away then I will be pissed.I just think Hill is a lockerroom cancer after last season, no one will respect McDaniel if Hill's still strutting around, coming in late and calling in sick to goof off.
That's just me tho, I kinda dislike most of our team so I'm definitely biased but still.
We also had Brian Thomas Jr in our lap last year, don't forget.If Grier makes a similar deal to how the 49ers gave Deebo away then I will be pissed.
We seem like a cursed franchise.
Why couldn't he have drafted Justin Jefferson or not traded down a year later causing us to miss out on Chase.
Then we gave up all the draft capital that we did for 3 years of Tyreek who is a bit of a head case and towards the end of his career.
Well at least Chop came on strong towards the end of last season.We also had Brian Thomas Jr in our lap last year, don't forget.
So what's Tyreek worth after his worst season in years?
4th?