Deebo traded to the Commanders for a FIFTH Round Pick!!!

MrChadRico said:
4th is what I'm thinking too.
So Tyreek had a bad season. I don't think thats the end of him being a Pro Bowl caliber WR.

It would be a big mistake if Grier is thinking about giving him away for what will amount to nothing especially when you consider Grier's amazing draft acumen.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I just think Hill is a lockerroom cancer after last season, no one will respect McDaniel if Hill's still strutting around, coming in late and calling in sick to goof off.

That's just me tho, I kinda dislike most of our team so I'm definitely biased but still.
 
MrChadRico said:
If Grier makes a similar deal to how the 49ers gave Deebo away then I will be pissed.

We seem like a cursed franchise.

Why couldn't he have drafted Justin Jefferson or not traded down a year later causing us to miss out on Chase.

Then we gave up all the draft capital that we did for 3 years of Tyreek who is a bit of a head case and towards the end of his career.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
We also had Brian Thomas Jr in our lap last year, don't forget.
 
MrChadRico said:
So what's Tyreek worth after his worst season in years?

4th?
He’s still worth a late 1st or 2nd. Worse case is like a late 1st and we send a 3rd.

These two aren’t remotely similar. Tyreeks worst year while missing his qb for 6 games is still better than Deebo’s 5 out of his best seasons. The year before that he had back to back 1800 yard seasons, something never been done before in nfl history.Tyreek also has two years left on his contract while Deebo is a one year rental. Players don’t lose trade value like that, his name alone changed how defenses play. Especially for a team like the ravens, how do you play 2 deep while being petrified of Jackson and Henry?
 
