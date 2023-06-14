 Deepest targets to WRs on early downs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Deepest targets to WRs on early downs

mrbunglez said:
Interesting.

I would note that we are pretty high on the list, compared to other top teams, with the Jills being next at #10.

Perhaps this is not an area one should aspire to be statistically high?
 
Mach2 said:
If you’re Chicago, yes.

When you have Waddle and Hill, throw it all out the window.

In theory, this is a list you want to appear on at all different intervals, each week.

We shouldn’t have an MO.
 
Mach2 said:
Shooting for mediocracy should not be a goal. - LOL
 
Ray R said:
Shooting for mediocracy should not be a goal. - LOL
That's what you took away from my post?

My questions is, is this list indicative, or even relevant to the overall success of an offense?
 
I think the poster who said that we should shoot for should be high variation of that statistic, based on the teams we were playing against was right.

And you know how I feel about being right. - LOL
 
