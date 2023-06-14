Deepest targets to WRs on early downs

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 15,254
- Reaction score
- 30,633
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Interesting.
I would note that we are pretty high on the list, compared to other top teams, with the Jills being next at #10.
Perhaps this is not an area one should aspire to be statistically high?
Interesting.
I would note that we are pretty high on the list, compared to other top teams, with the Jills being next at #10.
Perhaps this is not an area one should aspire to be statistically high?
That's what you took away from my post?Shooting for mediocracy should not be a goal. - LOL