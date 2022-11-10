Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front

The Cleveland Browns boast one of the most talented offensive lines in the league, but they will have their hands full against the Miami Dolphins, who just added Bradley Chubb to an already strong defensive line.

Even as the Miami Dolphins have a battered secondary the Cleveland Browns hope to exploit, the versatility and sheer amount of talent they have at their disposal in their defensive front makes them a formidable opponent. This could prove to the most challenging test the Browns offensive line has faced this season, both physically and mentally.



To this point, the New England Patriots are the only team that has really gotten the better of the Browns offensive line. The Browns fared far better at a more talented front in the New York Jets.