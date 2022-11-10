 Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Defeating Dolphins Defense Starts with Solving Star-Studded Front

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
27,790
Reaction score
27,127
Location
Columbus, OH
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the most talented offensive lines in the league, but they will have their hands full against the Miami Dolphins, who just added Bradley Chubb to an already strong defensive line.
Even as the Miami Dolphins have a battered secondary the Cleveland Browns hope to exploit, the versatility and sheer amount of talent they have at their disposal in their defensive front makes them a formidable opponent. This could prove to the most challenging test the Browns offensive line has faced this season, both physically and mentally.

To this point, the New England Patriots are the only team that has really gotten the better of the Browns offensive line. The Browns fared far better at a more talented front in the New York Jets.
Click to expand...

more here>>>>>>> https://www.si.com/nfl/browns/browns-maven-features/defeating-dolphins-starts-with-solving-front

Browns media seems more worried than I would have guessed lol
 
Last edited:
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,708
Reaction score
7,509
Location
Miami
I am worried about this game. Brissett is trash but their running game and oline are good. They have the best passrusher in the league in Myles Garrett. A decent defense that isnt as bad as years past. We can definitely beat them but they wont just lay down and take it. Another game we will have to earn.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
4,059
Reaction score
3,319
Location
South Park, Colorado
BennySwella said:
I am worried about this game. Brissett is trash but their running game and oline are good. They have the best passrusher in the league in Myles Garrett. A decent defense that isnt as bad as years past. We can definitely beat them but they wont just lay down and take it. Another game we will have to earn.
Click to expand...

We should win this game and hopefully we jump out to a lead and they have to abandon the run.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,066
Reaction score
22,095
Location
New Jersey
If we jump out to a lead I don’t see them giving up on the run so early. We will need a 2 score lead in the 4th to get them to do that I think. This is going to be a real tough game and I think lower scoring than the last two weeks. Jason Sanders needs to make every kick
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,013
Reaction score
3,310
Age
46
problem is jacoby really struggles with zone like really badly. He is way better again man. We need to switch it up. We can not just go man and make it easy for him. I am concerned since we usually play man. Anyways another game where we need our offense to score tons of points.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
27,790
Reaction score
27,127
Location
Columbus, OH
bane said:
problem is jacoby really struggles with zone like really badly. He is way better again man. We need to switch it up. We can not just go man and make it easy for him. I am concerned since we usually play man. Anyways another game where we need our offense to score tons of points.
Click to expand...
We better not let him run for any first downs, dude is slower than continental drift
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,013
Reaction score
3,310
Age
46
Dolph N.Fan said:
We better not let him run for any first downs, dude is slower than continental drift
Click to expand...
he will scramble and probably get some because we play man and lose containment with our pass rush running upfield. Need to get off to good start with the offense and then hopefully get some turnovers that can put some distance between us and browns.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,013
Reaction score
3,310
Age
46
they are getting denzel ward and some other guys back like teller for the online and their tight end.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,493
Reaction score
20,023
BennySwella said:
I am worried about this game. Brissett is trash but their running game and oline are good. They have the best passrusher in the league in Myles Garrett. A decent defense that isnt as bad as years past. We can definitely beat them but they wont just lay down and take it. Another game we will have to earn.
Click to expand...
Right. Cleveland is better than the last three opponents Miami has faced. I think the Dolphins need a "complete " game from all three phases, four if you count coaching.
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
915
Reaction score
1,581
I'm not worried about their rushing attack. Yes, Fields smoked us...but scrambling QBs smoke a lot of teams, as they pose an indefensible threat. I think we're a different rush defense when the ball gets handed off.

If we get ahead early, they won't be running the ball much and Brisket ain't gonna keep up with Tua.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom