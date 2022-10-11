Defense and ST aren't helping

We need the other areas of the team to step up when the offense is struggling like they have the two weeks. Is Boyer not the guy we hoped he was post Flo? Our defense has not looked great very often this year if at all besides a play here and there. I know that Byron being out and then X being out the last game has a lot to do with it but where is Phillips in his much touted second year? Maybe we just have too many hopeful Canes fans on here and he's as good as he looks on the field.



Also, ST is trash. We're missing makeable kicks and we're horrendous at kickoff coverage.



I know this thread isn't very constructive but hoping that some of the more football knowledgable members can help us understand what the problem is and what the potential solution is. McD needs to get these other areas under control. He's not an OC anymore.