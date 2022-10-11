 Defense and ST aren't helping | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Defense and ST aren't helping

We need the other areas of the team to step up when the offense is struggling like they have the two weeks. Is Boyer not the guy we hoped he was post Flo? Our defense has not looked great very often this year if at all besides a play here and there. I know that Byron being out and then X being out the last game has a lot to do with it but where is Phillips in his much touted second year? Maybe we just have too many hopeful Canes fans on here and he's as good as he looks on the field.

Also, ST is trash. We're missing makeable kicks and we're horrendous at kickoff coverage.

I know this thread isn't very constructive but hoping that some of the more football knowledgable members can help us understand what the problem is and what the potential solution is. McD needs to get these other areas under control. He's not an OC anymore.
 
No doubt that before these units once held their own. I know it's obvious, but injuries can affect team play in more ways than one. For example, a backup starting and then having to play on special teams exhausted or nicked up, or a backup needing time to build chemistry with their teammates so there isn't a miscommunication or busted plays. Then there is the skill level of the backups vs. the starters. Finally, it's been a mishmash on the roster. The constant one guy out and another guy in that in itself creates chaos. All I can hope for at this point is that our guys are learning from it because in the long run, we should be a better team.
 
Our return game has been horrific since we traded Grant last year. Just saying we haven’t had any long punt or kick returns. Our FG kicker is back to sucking and our kick coverage stinks. Other than that our punter is good so long as he’s not kicking the ball into the ass of the upback
 
Can we bribe the Saints to bring Rizzi back?
 
I think people have overrated this defense for a long time. Last year they were horrible early on and then they played better when our schedule got softer so it seemed like they were better than they really were. This year they have played some good offense and they have not been good. The injury to Jones hurts but there's more than that. Howard has been pretty bad all year. Maybe he's been playing hurt. They still can’t tackle and there's no pass rush from the front 4.

This is not the DC imo......he can’t go make the tackles and Ogbah and Phillips are just not getting there.
 
Danny said:
I think people have overrated this defense for a long time. Last year they were horrible early on and then they played better when our schedule got softer so it seemed like they were better than they really were. This year they have played some good offense and they have not been good. The injury to Jones hurts but there's more than that. Howard has been pretty bad all year. Maybe he's been playing hurt. They still can’t tackle and there's no pass rush from the front 4.

This is not the DC imo......he can’t go make the tackles and Ogbah and Phillips are just not getting there.
Click to expand...
Front 7 has been very average. Our only elite unit has been hurt all season.
 
Fin-Loco said:
We need the other areas of the team to step up when the offense is struggling like they have the two weeks. Is Boyer not the guy we hoped he was post Flo? Our defense has not looked great very often this year if at all besides a play here and there. I know that Byron being out and then X being out the last game has a lot to do with it but where is Phillips in his much touted second year? Maybe we just have too many hopeful Canes fans on here and he's as good as he looks on the field.

Also, ST is trash. We're missing makeable kicks and we're horrendous at kickoff coverage.

I know this thread isn't very constructive but hoping that some of the more football knowledgable members can help us understand what the problem is and what the potential solution is. McD needs to get these other areas under control. He's not an OC anymore.
Click to expand...
The missed FG killed our comeback and all of our momentum. We quit after that. Sanders has been a massive disappointment
 
our defense is underperforming or maybe we were over hyping our defense. We still cant get pressure on the QB without blitzing and that's a problem.
 
It's amazing how losing big to the Jets took the wind out of my sails for this team. I'm just so accustomed to us disappointing year in and year out, im having a hard time thinking were making the playoffs.

It just sucks so bad!
 
Danny said:
I think people have overrated this defense for a long time. Last year they were horrible early on and then they played better when our schedule got softer so it seemed like they were better than they really were. This year they have played some good offense and they have not been good. The injury to Jones hurts but there's more than that. Howard has been pretty bad all year. Maybe he's been playing hurt. They still can’t tackle and there's no pass rush from the front 4.

This is not the DC imo......he can’t go make the tackles and Ogbah and Phillips are just not getting there.
Click to expand...
be careful here Danny, your going to rattle the dude with the helmet and drool cup that feels otherwise- due to our awesome over zero.( which i enjoy a few times sprinkled in a game)
 
MrChadRico said:
It's amazing how losing big to the Jets took the wind out of my sails for this team. I'm just so accustomed to us disappointing year in and year out, im having a hard time thinking were making the playoffs.

It just sucks so bad!
Click to expand...
we lost big in the 4th qtr. we were playing behind the 8 ball against a team that viewed this as their superbowl. I hear you. tough loss for sure. Calendar is marked for last game of season...
 
Well, the linebackers suck, the line isn’t great, and the secondary is injured. The defense isn’t going to be winning many games on its own.

The kicker is going through the typical progression with Miami kickers. Great for a couple of years, then decline until they’re inevitably released and bounce back with another team. Both Stoyanovich and Mare were automatic— until they weren’t.
 
