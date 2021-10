Tua delivered the lead and they squandered it in about three plays with no resistance.



The previous week, Flores made an inexplicable 4th and one call near midfield. And he ran on a play that wasn't working because he has a foaming at the mouth level of stubborn-ness. And you didn't give the ball to Tua, who was a 70% passer. The odds were with Tua. Put the ball in the hands of Tua or stop blaming him for everyone else's flaws.