Defense Getting It Done. 🤔

The stats appear to be good or improving. Still hoping for the defense to become more dominate. The interior DL scheme has been an issue in stopping the run. Too light in the box.
 
If we were forcing more turnovers I think the defense looks a lot better. Not sure why we aren’t getting them - 3 games in a row.

Our PA is among the worst in the league but that would come down if we could turn offenses over more.

The QB pressures and sacks are good - start getting some takeaways!
 
Yep. Need takeaways.

Baby steps.
 
These sacks are misleading playing against trash teams like the Giants and Broncos. The Giants have given up 33 sacks in 7 games.

33.

Until we play better opponents I am not believing anything about these stats for both sides of the ball for that matter.
 
We will know a lot more about this defense after the Eagles game. I still don't trust them against good offenses.
 
Exactly right.

The defense surrendered 48 to Buffalo, who has been held to 20 points and under in half their games.

If the defense can limit the Iggles to the low 20’s or under, then I’ll start to have some real hope.

But I can see Jalen Hurts running around and making plays all game long just like Josh Allen usually does to our defense. I can’t recall the last time the Dolphins didn’t struggle to contain a good dual threat QB. Probably Lamar Jackson a few year back. But only after he had a career game the season before.
 
