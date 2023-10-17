Defense Getting It Done. 🤔

Yep. Need takeaways.If we were forcing more turnovers I think the defense looks a lot better. Not sure why we aren’t getting them - 3 games in a row.
Our PA is among the worst in the league but that would come down if we could turn offenses over more.
The QB pressures and sacks are good - start getting some takeaways!
These sacks are misleading playing against trash teams like the Giants and Broncos. The Giants have given up 33 sacks in 7 games.
33.
Until we play better opponents I am not believing anything about these stats for both sides of the ball for that matter.