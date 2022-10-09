 Defense is horrible!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Defense is horrible!!!!

FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Club Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
7,702
Reaction score
3,677
Location
Narnia
It's not great but you take your 2 Pro lock down cover CBs. That will expose you. Crap tackling didn't help either.
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
4,251
Reaction score
2,606
FanMarino said:
It's not great but you take your 2 Pro lock down cover CBs. That will expose you. Crap tackling didn't help either.
Click to expand...
It didn’t expose the Bills when their entire secondary was out against the Dolphins. They did a pretty good job on Hill and Waddle that game. Coaching plays a big part in it as well. Boyer sucks!
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,094
Reaction score
3,700
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
Pass defense . Specifically . No rush no push . Where is ogbah- phillips? Why do we have to blitz corners and safeties to be effective ?? We are missing a pass rush. We are missing our corners. Our defense is missing, milk carton . What the **** happened ?
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
751
Reaction score
2,322
Location
Tampa FL
They made some good plays but eventually it broke due to injuries, turnovers, etc. Only so much they can do
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
3,393
Reaction score
3,762
Location
Ottawa, Canada
TKAllDay said:
Pass defense . Specifically . No rush no push . Where is ogbah- phillips? Why do we have to blitz corners and safeties to be effective ?? We are missing a pass rush. We are missing our corners. Our defense is missing, milk carton . What the **** happened ?
Click to expand...
Guys….one guy killed them today and his name is Breece Hall. The one pass and the total inability to bring him down with a first tackle killed Miami
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
4,094
Reaction score
3,700
Age
34
Location
Baltimore, MD
Andyman said:
Guys….one guy killed them today and his name is Breece Hall. The one pass and the total inability to bring him down with a first tackle killed Miami
Click to expand...
One guy killed them today and his name was teddy and his inability to stay health and lose the entire game script
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
1,045
Reaction score
1,380
Age
68
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Look what happened to the defense last year when they played legit teams not 7 backup QBs. They lost and were awful.
The Jets have decent offensive players and torched this overrated defense.
Minnesota will torch them next week for sure.
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
433
Reaction score
509
The complete lack of organic pass rush is the big elephant in the room. They have to blitz to create pressure and that is just killing the banged up secondary.

The backup corners have plateaued for now which I guess should be expected but continuing to ask our 3rd or 4th string CBs to stay one on one with starters is just asking for what we are seeing. And I get why they are blitzing, the front 4 aren't getting it done.

What really disappointed me though was watching the MILFer pick us apart in zone too.

Boyer doesn't have an answer right now. Blitz? Our 3rd/4th strings get burned. Drop them all back with zone? They don't have ball awareness.

Silver lining is that we aren't in free fall. If we can get our starting corners back, we can go back to some smart blitzing and since their injuries are mostly soft tissue related, there is a good chance that will happen sooner than later (at least that is what I am telling myself).
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,800
Reaction score
14,061
Location
Borneo
Mike McDaniel said:
They made some good plays but eventually it broke due to injuries, turnovers, etc. Only so much they can do
Click to expand...
There you go with injuries again. Dude every team in the NFL has injuries and on good teams the backups step up. We’re not a good team. Stop with the injury excuse because it’s embarrassing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom