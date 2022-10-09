Defense is horrible!!!!

rocfins
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2019
- Messages
- 69
- Reaction score
- 87
- Age
- 49
- Location
- portland,tn
The biggest problem I see is this defense is total trash and couldn't stop an offense full of Helen Kellers and WW2 amputees.
It didn’t expose the Bills when their entire secondary was out against the Dolphins. They did a pretty good job on Hill and Waddle that game. Coaching plays a big part in it as well. Boyer sucks!It's not great but you take your 2 Pro lock down cover CBs. That will expose you. Crap tackling didn't help either.
Depends on who your backups are. Bills have decent backups. Ours suck.It didn’t expose the Bills when their entire secondary was out against the Dolphins. They did a pretty good job on Hill and Waddle that game. Coaching plays a big part in it as well. Boyer sucks!
Guys….one guy killed them today and his name is Breece Hall. The one pass and the total inability to bring him down with a first tackle killed MiamiPass defense . Specifically . No rush no push . Where is ogbah- phillips? Why do we have to blitz corners and safeties to be effective ?? We are missing a pass rush. We are missing our corners. Our defense is missing, milk carton . What the **** happened ?
Coaching still plays a big part. If the Bills coaching staff were coaching the Dolphins secondary I bet they would play better.Depends on who your backups are. Bills have decent backups. Ours suck.
One guy killed them today and his name was teddy and his inability to stay health and lose the entire game scriptGuys….one guy killed them today and his name is Breece Hall. The one pass and the total inability to bring him down with a first tackle killed Miami
There you go with injuries again. Dude every team in the NFL has injuries and on good teams the backups step up. We’re not a good team. Stop with the injury excuse because it’s embarrassingThey made some good plays but eventually it broke due to injuries, turnovers, etc. Only so much they can do