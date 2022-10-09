Defense is horrible!!!!

The complete lack of organic pass rush is the big elephant in the room. They have to blitz to create pressure and that is just killing the banged up secondary.



The backup corners have plateaued for now which I guess should be expected but continuing to ask our 3rd or 4th string CBs to stay one on one with starters is just asking for what we are seeing. And I get why they are blitzing, the front 4 aren't getting it done.



What really disappointed me though was watching the MILFer pick us apart in zone too.



Boyer doesn't have an answer right now. Blitz? Our 3rd/4th strings get burned. Drop them all back with zone? They don't have ball awareness.



Silver lining is that we aren't in free fall. If we can get our starting corners back, we can go back to some smart blitzing and since their injuries are mostly soft tissue related, there is a good chance that will happen sooner than later (at least that is what I am telling myself).