Defense is our problem

Perhaps I will be alone with this opinion but I think our big problem is our defense.
Here is why
Not good sack production
Not many fumble made
Not many interception
Noy good tackling
not good first rounder picked on this side,
No leader (where are the ZT ,JT, Cam Wake, Madison and Surtain days
Defense choking when we need a stop to win.....
Many here don't like coach McD but I am sorry I disagree with them
Add a furious DC ( Vrabel ) and many games outcome would have been differents since 3 years
IMO and it s just my opinion but we need a bettet GM and a better DC and to keep coach McD
