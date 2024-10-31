Defense is our problem

fastball83 said: Perhaps I will be alone with this opinion but I think our big problem is our defense.



Here is why



Not good sack production

Not many fumble made

Not many interception

Noy good tackling

not good first rounder picked on this side,

No leader (where are the ZT ,JT, Cam Wake, Madison and Surtain days

Defense choking when we need a stop to win.....



Many here don't like coach McD but I am sorry I disagree with them





Add a furious DC ( Vrabel ) and many games outcome would have been differents since 3 years



IMO and it s just my opinion but we need a bettet GM and a better DC and to keep coach McD

ya it is awful. I said at the start of the season I was more concerned about the shitty d line then the oline. Now we have no edges at all with phillips out and no chubb. We are screwed. Ogbah is not a starter on a good team. Chop should not be playing every down as a rookie but we have nobody. It is going to get worse this year.People saying how our d was good early on were right but also wrong because we didn't play any good teams except bills. After we lost phillips we played colts and pats and they both suck. Phillips would have made a difference verse cards.We have no talent on dline except seiler and calesis. Seiler is hurt too. I said benito jones was terrible in camp and offseason. Then we cut all depth pieces in camp.Next year we only have one d tackle under contract. We need to draft and sign several d tackles. We probably have to draft an edge too. I would also get a new guard and sign one. And a safety.Then pray Washington develops as third wideout, cam smith comes on as a corner, and that rookie safety who is on IR can help.