Defense is our problem

Perhaps I will be alone with this opinion but I think our big problem is our defense.

Here is why

Not good sack production
Not many fumble made
Not many interception
Noy good tackling
not good first rounder picked on this side,
No leader (where are the ZT ,JT, Cam Wake, Madison and Surtain days
Defense choking when we need a stop to win.....

Many here don't like coach McD but I am sorry I disagree with them


Add a furious DC ( Vrabel ) and many games outcome would have been differents since 3 years

IMO and it s just my opinion but we need a bettet GM and a better DC and to keep coach McD
 
I agree with you about the defense but you have to be blind not to see that McDaniel is one of the biggest problems as well! This team is soft, doesn't practice hard, and never looks prepared to play a game. That falls directly on the head coach! He just isn't cut out for the job that is required to be a good head coach.
 
ya it is awful. I said at the start of the season I was more concerned about the shitty d line then the oline. Now we have no edges at all with phillips out and no chubb. We are screwed. Ogbah is not a starter on a good team. Chop should not be playing every down as a rookie but we have nobody. It is going to get worse this year.

People saying how our d was good early on were right but also wrong because we didn't play any good teams except bills. After we lost phillips we played colts and pats and they both suck. Phillips would have made a difference verse cards.

We have no talent on dline except seiler and calesis. Seiler is hurt too. I said benito jones was terrible in camp and offseason. Then we cut all depth pieces in camp.

Next year we only have one d tackle under contract. We need to draft and sign several d tackles. We probably have to draft an edge too. I would also get a new guard and sign one. And a safety.
Then pray Washington develops as third wideout, cam smith comes on as a corner, and that rookie safety who is on IR can help.
 
The stat that matters is 'points allowed.' here's what we know.
JAX - avg ppg - 21. Miami allowed 20.
BUF - avg ppg - 29. Miami allowed 24.
SEA - avg ppg - 24. Miami allowed 24.
NE - avg ppg - 15. Miami allowed 10.
TEN - avg ppg - 17. Miami allowed 29.
IND - avg ppg - 22. Miami allowed 16.
ARI - avg ppg - 22. Miami allowed 28.
Excluding ARI and TEN, the D held opposing Os to avg or less.
 
I agree with you. Weaver has potential but I am not sold. Plus he has no players now to rush the passer.
 
The offense was historically bad for the first 6 games and they averaged less than 12 points per game. The defense was not at all the problem. The defense was the primary reason for both wins so far this year.

They needed to be better against Arizona, no doubt. But at least for the first 6 games, they were not the problem at all, unless the expectation is that they should've held Miami's opponents to 11 points per game.
 
Good point but the defense played a lot of subpar QB's during that stretch. Once they faced a halfway decent QB in Murray they struggled badly. I expect the Bills to put up at least 40 points this week.
 
The expectation is that the O scores one more point than the opponent.

The expectation is that The D holds the opponent to one less point than Miami.

That is the expectation.

Nothing more. Nothing less.

Capeesh? Comprende? Vy ponimayete?

It’s a simple game with simple expectations.
 
Last edited:
It certainly wouldn't surprise me if that happened. If the offense can sustain drives it would obviously help, but I'm not optimistic they'll be able to.
 
Just to be clear, if the offense scores 10 points, the "expectation" should be that the defense only allows 9?

And if the defense gives up 40, the "expectation" should be that the offense scores 41?

Or is that the "hope"?
 
Like the offense, the defense needs to reduce mental mistakes and penalties. If they can do that the team is decent. Not great, not good, but decent enough to be in contention in games vs 90% of the AFC. Of course a little more sure handed tackling wouldn't hurt either.
 
