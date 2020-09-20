The defense is a joke.. Need to get some cohesion.. Line causing major problems... All this money spent and they all seem disjointed... From a Alabama fan, drafting Davis was a major disappointment...All he was at Alabama was a big, slow body who took up space.. Will be out of the NFL in 2 yrs.. Tua needs some reps, no flame on Fitzpatrick, I respect the hell out of him, but let the Kid get his feet wet...Lots of growing to do.. team a couple of drafts away.. Questioning why coaching can't get the team on the same page... Offense is ahead..The team needs motivation, especially the defense