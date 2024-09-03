 Defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I can't help it. Defense wins championships. 2023 Unit was ranked 10th. Had some games were they vanished but overall a good year. We all know the D' has been completely revamped with players and coaches. I just don't know what to expect.

I am really having a hard time looking over this unit and saying it is improved or even capable? I just see the additions as better players than the losses. Then we have two key injuries at each bookend and unknowns when they will play and if they will be fully recovered? Anthony Weaver is unproven as a DC and how will the guys respond to him should there be any adversity?

I would be delighted if this unit plays as well or even better than last year. I just don't see it or believe it. To me it is a hodgepodge group that will be complimentary to each other but never really gel. If I had to guess they take a big step back and rank in the middle of the pack (18th).

I really hope I am wrong and they turn out to be a top 10 Defense. I just don't think so. I believe it will be on the Offense to win the games and looking at the late season games...Well, I won't say it. Can we win in December?
 
I thought OL's win championships? Confusing around here ...

Defense is a bit of a mystery and total wild card especially the pass rush. Will just have to see how it pans out this week and then throughout the season if they improve with time in the system, key players getting healthy and young players getting better.
 
Hard for me to say the defense had an overall good year. I think they played some putrid offenses in the middle of the year, feasted on those teams and the stats got skewed a bit. I don’t think they were bad, especially when mostly healthy, but they weren’t a top 10 unit in reality.

But either way, this years defense is still a TBD. They have a lot to prove.
 
