Smith21

Aug 25, 2008
Boynton Beach
“Vic fangio led defense”
At some point it’s just us.
Players were complaining when he was here about playing out of position..

We’re soft, it’s sad. So many good players.
We’re just soft,

See y’all next year when I’m a believer again l
 
Yup looks that way, just another big chunk of evidence against how our team prepares for a season.
 
I get it but I will never get over how badly that defense was coached in a crushing home loss to a bad Titans team. That game killed the season and Vic had an absolute **** show of a performance

He did benefit this year from a great offseason performance by Howie Roseman who got him two stud corners and Zach Baum.
 
The talent difference between the Eagles this year and the Dolphins last year is insane. You're trolling here or being completely disingenuous
 
