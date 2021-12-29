WesternNYDolfan
NFL.com just posted their Rookie Defensive team, Jaelan and Javon are on it of course. We have our next Zach and Jason methinks :)
Edge
Jaelan Phillips
Miami Dolphins · College: Miami
Phillips, selected No. 18 overall in the draft, has definitely brought some spice to the Dolphins' pass rush; with 8.5 sacks to his name and two games on the schedule, he has a chance (along with veteran pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, who has 9.0 sacks) to be the first Miami player to reach double digits in that category since Cameron Wake did it in 2017. Notably, seven of Phillips' sacks have come during the Dolphins' seven-game win streak.
S
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins · College: Oregon
PFF gives Holland the second best overall defensive grade among all rookies with 200-plus snaps, behind only Parsons, and the best coverage grade. NGS, meanwhile, credits Holland with the best ballhawk rate (37.5%) and completion percentage allowed against expectation (-7.8%) among first-year pros with 20-plus targets. Between Holland and Phillips, Miami landed a pair of defensive gems in this draft.
2021 Defensive All-Rookie Team: Micah Parsons leads the way
Gil Brandt assembles a roster of the best defensive rookies of the 2021 NFL season. Who else joins Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons?
www.nfl.com
