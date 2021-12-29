 Defensive-All-Rookie Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Defensive-All-Rookie Team

WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

NFL.com just posted their Rookie Defensive team, Jaelan and Javon are on it of course. We have our next Zach and Jason methinks :)

2021 Defensive All-Rookie Team: Micah Parsons leads the way

Gil Brandt assembles a roster of the best defensive rookies of the 2021 NFL season. Who else joins Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons?
Edge
Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips
Miami Dolphins · College: Miami
Phillips, selected No. 18 overall in the draft, has definitely brought some spice to the Dolphins' pass rush; with 8.5 sacks to his name and two games on the schedule, he has a chance (along with veteran pass-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, who has 9.0 sacks) to be the first Miami player to reach double digits in that category since Cameron Wake did it in 2017. Notably, seven of Phillips' sacks have come during the Dolphins' seven-game win streak.

S
Jevon Holland

Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins · College: Oregon
PFF gives Holland the second best overall defensive grade among all rookies with 200-plus snaps, behind only Parsons, and the best coverage grade. NGS, meanwhile, credits Holland with the best ballhawk rate (37.5%) and completion percentage allowed against expectation (-7.8%) among first-year pros with 20-plus targets. Between Holland and Phillips, Miami landed a pair of defensive gems in this draft.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Notice how just almost all of them are from top college programs?

GMs need to stop overthinking it. If a guy is a stud at a top program, draft him.
 
WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

Marino2.0 said:
No Eichenberg? Dude has made more defensive plays than any of these guys.
Hey take it easy on the Golden Domer, it's obvious we lack offensive line coaching...I think he'll end up as a solid, if not all-pro player if we get some competent coaching in here (offensive line coaching, I think we're good with head coaching).
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Phillips came about an inch away from getting a sack Monday night. Can see his frustration when a QB narrowly escapes from being sacked. Looks like he wants to be great.

As for Holland, the kid already plays like veteran All-Pro. Besides being so good so young, he genuinely is having fun playing the game.

Haven’t bought a defensive player’s jersey before, Holland is going to be the first.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

AdamD13 said:
Phillips came about an inch away from getting a sack Monday night. Can see his frustration when a QB narrowly escapes from being sacked. Looks like he wants to be great.

As for Holland, the kid already plays like veteran All-Pro. Besides being so good so young, he genuinely is having fun playing the game.

Haven’t bought a defensive player’s jersey before, Holland is going to be the first.
He doesn’t finish a lot of sacks, has missed probably 3-5 sacks this year or only got half sacks because of it. Needs to get a little stronger to finish sacks when he can only get one hand on it. That’s being super picky he’s been great but that and adding to rushing moves. Maybe a summer with JT?
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

AdamD13 said:
Phillips came about an inch away from getting a sack Monday night. Can see his frustration when a QB narrowly escapes from being sacked. Looks like he wants to be great.

As for Holland, the kid already plays like veteran All-Pro. Besides being so good so young, he genuinely is having fun playing the game.

Haven’t bought a defensive player’s jersey before, Holland is going to be the first.
Have a ZT, will have a Holland.
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Now next year we need to add a big time playmaker or two at LB.
 
M

Marino2.0

WesternNYDolfan said:
Hey take it easy on the Golden Domer, it's obvious we lack offensive line coaching...I think he'll end up as a solid, if not all-pro player if we get some competent coaching in here (offensive line coaching, I think we're good with head coaching).
I’m just messing around. I actually agree with you.
 
