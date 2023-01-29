Defensive Changes (Insert New DC’s Name Here) Will Now Make

DZimmer000
BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Open ending this thread to get everyone’s opinion on the changes our new DC makes this offseason. I’m expecting at least a top 12 defense.
Last edited:
Just make sure to keep Sam MadisonI'm wondering how many of our current defensive coaches he'll keep and who, if he does.
Get a full medical report from Byron Jones’s OBGYN.
We've been needing that since Dansby.
David/edmounds and or Poyer in free agency
Does he have final say on rest of defensive coaches? I assumed that was HC an GM?I'm wondering how many of our current defensive coaches he'll keep and who, if he does.
I hope I never see a cover zero on 3rd and long again.No more 3rd and Boyer. Hail fangio.