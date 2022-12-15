Defensive Coaching Matters

I'm still a supporter of Josh Boyer. The 2 biggest flaws in the Defense that I see appear to be player related, not system issues. Without a top quality CB to play with Xavien Howard, we have been exposed in some games. The absence of Byron Jones for this extended period has been big. Kader Kohou has done well as a rookie undrafted free agent and has a decent future. However, losing Nik Needham and Brandon Jones to injury in addition to Byron Jones has meant that the pure talent at DB has been severely denuded from the previous season. The other defensive position that needs a talent infusion is at linebacker. Elandon Roberts is a hard hitting battler but can be beaten with speed. Jerome Baker has some good moments in games but we need a lot more.

Boyer can only do the best he can with what he's got. We have quality on the Defensive line where Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler have both improved. Wilkins is a keeper and deserves a new contract. Jaelen Phillips looks like he will develop into a star.