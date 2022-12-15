Defensive Coaching Matters

dolphintodd
Not a big fan of Boyer but a few things I will be looking for:
- Will players with a clear path to the QB fall for the pump fake by Allen for the 1 millionth time or will they keep their feet on the ground and make the play?
- Is Jaelan Phillips going to just rush past the QB and pocket and allow Allen to sneak out to the right (yes his arm side) and make plays? or are we going to be disciplined and keep him in the pocket? imo that is stupidity or lack of coaching. Watched Herbert do it again last week so I doubt any lessons have been learned.
- on any kind of 3rd and long play are we going to play soft and let Allen dump it off to whomever stayed in to help protect but then shoot out the side to receive the dump off for yet a another non-competitive play on defense?
- If I was the defensive coach, every single time Allen tucks and runs he would pay the price with a big hit... make him pay!
