Defensive Coaching Matters

dolphintodd

dolphintodd

Not a big fan of Boyer but a few things I will be looking for:
  1. Will players with a clear path to the QB fall for the pump fake by Allen for the 1 millionth time or will they keep their feet on the ground and make the play?
  2. Is Jaelan Phillips going to just rush past the QB and pocket and allow Allen to sneak out to the right (yes his arm side) and make plays? or are we going to be disciplined and keep him in the pocket? imo that is stupidity or lack of coaching. Watched Herbert do it again last week so I doubt any lessons have been learned.
  3. on any kind of 3rd and long play are we going to play soft and let Allen dump it off to whomever stayed in to help protect but then shoot out the side to receive the dump off for yet a another non-competitive play on defense?
  4. If I was the defensive coach, every single time Allen tucks and runs he would pay the price with a big hit... make him pay!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

He's who we have until the next DC. Have to hope for the best. We are at least getting good QB pressure lately so that's nice. We need to be really creative with the cap to figure out how to add more weaponry at CB and LB. X is getting toasted out there and Byron Jones was last seen in the bermuda triangle.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

To be fair, the questions you as are common to all of BUFF's opponents. The best anyone can do is limit the damage.
I agree with the dump offs, but that has been a failure of the D all season.
I suspect all teams want to make Allen pay for his runs, but, in fairness, he's good. I think you're on point with staying disciplined.
 
spiketex

spiketex

I'm still a supporter of Josh Boyer. The 2 biggest flaws in the Defense that I see appear to be player related, not system issues. Without a top quality CB to play with Xavien Howard, we have been exposed in some games. The absence of Byron Jones for this extended period has been big. Kader Kohou has done well as a rookie undrafted free agent and has a decent future. However, losing Nik Needham and Brandon Jones to injury in addition to Byron Jones has meant that the pure talent at DB has been severely denuded from the previous season. The other defensive position that needs a talent infusion is at linebacker. Elandon Roberts is a hard hitting battler but can be beaten with speed. Jerome Baker has some good moments in games but we need a lot more.
Boyer can only do the best he can with what he's got. We have quality on the Defensive line where Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler have both improved. Wilkins is a keeper and deserves a new contract. Jaelen Phillips looks like he will develop into a star.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,868
Reaction score
63,501
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
