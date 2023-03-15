 Defensive Lineup | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Defensive Lineup

With the addition of Deshon Elliot, who else is excited as hell to watch this lineup:

D-Line: Phillips, Wilkins, Seiler, Chubb
Linebackers: Long, Baker
Cornerbacks: Howard, Ramsey
Safeties: Jones, Holland, Elliot

This defense is going to take a huge jump. This does not include Kohou which gives us a strong nickel defense as well.


WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE BOYS
 
The fact that Kader is on the bench tells you that we have a good defense.
 
This is going to be a nasty defense. Even have Ogbah, Kohou, Tindall, Reilly as reserves at this point.
 
