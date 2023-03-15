Defensive Lineup

With the addition of Deshon Elliot, who else is excited as hell to watch this lineup:



D-Line: Phillips, Wilkins, Seiler, Chubb

Linebackers: Long, Baker

Cornerbacks: Howard, Ramsey

Safeties: Jones, Holland, Elliot



This defense is going to take a huge jump. This does not include Kohou which gives us a strong nickel defense as well.





WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE BOYS