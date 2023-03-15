Defensive Lineup

WaddleWaddle
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2017
- Messages
- 429
- Reaction score
- 1,304
- Age
- 29
- Location
- Amherstburg
With the addition of Deshon Elliot, who else is excited as hell to watch this lineup:
D-Line: Phillips, Wilkins, Seiler, Chubb
Linebackers: Long, Baker
Cornerbacks: Howard, Ramsey
Safeties: Jones, Holland, Elliot
This defense is going to take a huge jump. This does not include Kohou which gives us a strong nickel defense as well.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE BOYS
