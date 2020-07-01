Deiter Lands Major Big Ten Honor Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Michael Deiter has been recognized as one of the best in the Big Ten for the past decade

Deiter was joined at guard on the All-Big Ten All-Decade Team by Dan Feeney from Indiana (now with the L.A. Chargers) and current Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis.The other members of the All-Decade Team were Michigan tackle Taylor Lewan (now with the Tennessee Titans), Iowa tackle Brandon Scherff (Washington) and Ohio State center Billy Price (Bengals).During his time at Wisconsin, Deiter started all 54 games — 24 at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle — he played. His 54 starts were the most in school history and second in Big Ten history.Deiter was named first-team All-Big Ten twice, and was first-team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2018 before the Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.As a rookie in the NFL, Deiter started 15 games, though he saw his streak of consecutive starts (which had begun in high school) end in December.