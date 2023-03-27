 Deleted DeShon Elliot tweet. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Deleted DeShon Elliot tweet.

Danny

Danny

If he's dumb enough to post something like that then he might be too dumb on the field as well. He has no business posting something like that.....that's the type of stuff that can divide a locker room.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Casas9425 said:
He’s getting attacked by the Tua Fairies.
Click to expand...
Or more accurate, attacked by people who actually understand real football and not fantasy. But look at who I am talking to so, I doubt you will understand that anyway.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Danny said:
If he's dumb enough to post something like that then he might be too dumb on the field as well. He has no business posting something like that.....that's the type of stuff that can divide a locker room.
Click to expand...
Plus the guy hasn't even shown up in the locker room yet.
 
