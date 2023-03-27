Deleted DeShon Elliot tweet.

fins1
🤦♂️ not a good start.
Or more accurate, attacked by people who actually understand real football and not fantasy. But look at who I am talking to so, I doubt you will understand that anyway.He’s getting attacked by the Tua Fairies.
Plus the guy hasn't even shown up in the locker room yet.If he's dumb enough to post something like that then he might be too dumb on the field as well. He has no business posting something like that.....that's the type of stuff that can divide a locker room.
Needs to get a Tua tramp stamp tattoo as penance.He’s getting attacked by the Tua Fairies.