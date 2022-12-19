 Delicious For Phins Fans - Has The Curtain Fallen On The Patriots Way - Article | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Delicious For Phins Fans - Has The Curtain Fallen On The Patriots Way - Article

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,923
Reaction score
63,713
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
This is wonderful. I know it's supposed to be Phins specific in here but come on. We've had to hear how wonderful everything Pats was for 20 plus years. Let's rejoice in what is hopefully their demise.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Has the curtain fallen on the Patriot Way? - ProFootballTalk

Twenty-one years ago, the Patriots dynasty unofficially was born when the Tuck Rule salvaged a certain loss to the Raiders in the playoffs. On Sunday, in another game against the Raiders, the curtain finally may have fallen on the Patriot Way.It’s been coming, slowly creeping down from the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

George Costanza Shrug GIF
 
emoticon

emoticon

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
2,454
Reaction score
2,615
**** the Patriots. Seeing Mac Jones get stiff armed on that boneheaded play was PRICELESS. It's also great to see Brady come down to earth this year although the Bucs are still gonna make the playoffs because they play in a ***** division.
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,219
Reaction score
1,446
emoticon said:
**** the Patriots. Seeing Mac Jones get stiff armed on that boneheaded play was PRICELESS. It's also great to see Brady come down to earth this year although the Bucs are still gonna make the playoffs because they play in a ***** division.
Click to expand...
that's ironically exactly how the patriots routinely made the playoffs with brady all those years. Makes me sick.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
16,760
Reaction score
34,036
Location
New Jersey
All good things come to an end. Every sport has those teams, who seem to always be above the rest. Until, they finally fall off the cliff. The Patriots being the current example. I hope they never see another winning season. The team, the players, the owner and of course the team loving media types.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,923
Reaction score
63,713
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
dolfan91 said:
All good things come to an end. Every sport has those teams, who seem to always be above the rest. Until, they finally fall off the cliff. The Patriots being the current example. I hope they never see another winning season. The team, the players, the owner and of course the team loving media types.
Click to expand...
The best will be when they fire BB. That day I'm taking off and drinking like a viking. Well, yes, more viking drinking than a normal day.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
841
Reaction score
949
Fin-Loco said:
Seems like a great place to share this. It just makes any bad day better.

Click to expand...

How did Brady not get flags for his childish behavior w the refs.

I still hate them- lose for another 30 years and it won’t be enough.
 
darefugee

darefugee

Club Member
Joined
Feb 22, 2008
Messages
2,804
Reaction score
2,838
Age
65
Location
Tampa, Florida
emoticon said:
**** the Patriots. Seeing Mac Jones get stiff armed on that boneheaded play was PRICELESS. It's also great to see Brady come down to earth this year although the Bucs are still gonna make the playoffs because they play in a ***** division.
Click to expand...
It was my pleasure to watch princess Brady implode last night. Left a smile on my face even after going 0-1 in buffalo.

You know, they always stay one season too long.
 
Last edited:
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
986
Reaction score
1,751
Let's be honest, people fell in line to "The Patriot Way" when Brady was on the team and they were winning. Along with Brady's departure, their winning ways departed too and players are losing faith in Belichick.

The Patriot way doesn't mean crap without Brady. And lets be honest, Belichick isn't crap without Brady either. Not to mention he cant draft players to save his life.

Belichick should retire before his image gets even more tarnished.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
8,884
Reaction score
8,406
Location
Garden State
I for one love his passion for the game, very Danny boy like. That being said, I loved to see him lose his cool and we did this to him frequently albeit usually in meaningless wins, still fun though. I can't believe he gave up that rich, luscious ass for his current crappy end of career play. I'm sure he won't be single long though, women always love the GOAT.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,895
Reaction score
14,677
srp1979 said:
Let's be honest, people fell in line to "The Patriot Way" when Brady was on the team and they were winning. Along with Brady's departure, their winning ways departed too and players are losing faith in Belichick.

The Patriot way doesn't mean crap without Brady. And lets be honest, Belichick isn't crap without Brady either. Not to mention he cant draft players to save his life.

Belichick should retire before his image gets even more tarnished.
Click to expand...

Don't forget the cheating. My guess is that other teams finally caught up to them, nullifying that advantage.
 
