Delicious For Phins Fans - Has The Curtain Fallen On The Patriots Way - Article

Fin-Loco
2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 20,923
- Reaction score
- 63,713
This is wonderful. I know it's supposed to be Phins specific in here but come on. We've had to hear how wonderful everything Pats was for 20 plus years. Let's rejoice in what is hopefully their demise.
Has the curtain fallen on the Patriot Way? - ProFootballTalk
Twenty-one years ago, the Patriots dynasty unofficially was born when the Tuck Rule salvaged a certain loss to the Raiders in the playoffs. On Sunday, in another game against the Raiders, the curtain finally may have fallen on the Patriot Way.It’s been coming, slowly creeping down from the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com