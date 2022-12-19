Delicious For Phins Fans - Has The Curtain Fallen On The Patriots Way - Article

Let's be honest, people fell in line to "The Patriot Way" when Brady was on the team and they were winning. Along with Brady's departure, their winning ways departed too and players are losing faith in Belichick.



The Patriot way doesn't mean crap without Brady. And lets be honest, Belichick isn't crap without Brady either. Not to mention he cant draft players to save his life.



Belichick should retire before his image gets even more tarnished.