DKphin
- Aug 10, 2008
- 14,377
- 5,926
- Location
- Pattaya, Thailand
Demanding and old-school, Vic Fangio, Butch Barry raise Dolphins standard | Schad
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made an offseason change at defensive coordinator and offensive line. These new guys take no crap.
www.aol.com
I know I am showing my age, but in this society we live in today-i.e. trying to get in touch with ones feelings and not ruffle any anyone's feathers, sometimes you need someone to tell you what you need to hear and not what you want to hear. A good kick in the ass and relaying the message to man-the -f!@#-up is just what the doctor ordered.
