Demanding and old-school, Vic Fangio, Butch Barry raise Dolphins standard

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made an offseason change at defensive coordinator and offensive line. These new guys take no crap.
I know I am showing my age, but in this society we live in today-i.e. trying to get in touch with ones feelings and not ruffle any anyone's feathers, sometimes you need someone to tell you what you need to hear and not what you want to hear. A good kick in the ass and relaying the message to man-the -f!@#-up is just what the doctor ordered.
 
Love it. I don't think of McDaniel as a disciplinarian, which is fine. As long as you have coaches on your staff who bring that.

Barry was an interesting addition, because we heard a lot of negatives from Broncos players. But he worked with McDaniel before and knows the system. Maybe he's exactly what is needed for the offensive line?

Fangio and Ramsey were the two biggest offseason acquisitions IMO.
 
