 Denver beat writer on what we should NOT do at 6 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Denver beat writer on what we should NOT do at 6

mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,180
Reaction score
4,896
Location
Jersey
Tua was sacked on 6.5% of drop backs. Fitzpatrick was sacked on 5% of drop backs. The offensive line was not good, but that was 22nd and 14th in the league respectively. Pass blocking was closer to league average than being atrocious. Offensive line could be improved but it's not the apocalypse if we don't spend a first rounder on a tackle.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,648
Reaction score
16,659
boringfin said:
i know they were rookies but good god this is frightening
Click to expand...
yeah.

i'm giving all those guys another shot in 2021 and seeing how it goes.

not that i'm advocating it, but i'm sure Slater would be a good pick at 6 (or trade down), as well as i'm sure there are very capable offensive linemen that will be on the board when we pick at #18, #36, #50, etc. etc. etc.

teams will be cutting more OLine vets if we feel we need more.

i don't know if i'm on board with malpractice for not drafting one specific player at one specific spot in a draft.

there should be many ways to skin that cat.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Sriracha Tabasco
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
9,233
Reaction score
525
Location
Belle Reve
For all intents, it was a young OL. They just need time to gel and develop chemistry.

I am incredibly skeptical of the Denver media. They are the ultimate homers. Plus, the writer has an agenda
 
Z

Zachofferdahl

Rookie
Joined
Jan 30, 2021
Messages
10
Reaction score
8
Age
46
Location
Colorado
What’s considered league average PFF for offensive lineman? Can these grades be that off when evaluating an offensive lineman?
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Second String
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
1,576
Reaction score
1,888
It’s more important how the brain trust feels about the OLs potential for improvement. We could use depth and a C for the future. We may take Sewell if he is the BPA, but stay in your lane beat writer
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
39,832
Reaction score
57,583
Location
Kissimmee,FL
We had 3 rookies......can we give them some time to gel together? Stop trying the build the perfect O-line every year. They've been trying to do that for decades now and it hasn't worked because they keep changing the starting 5 year after year. Give them time and draft some playmakers. Join the NFL of 2021 where you need to score over 30 points a game to have a chance.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
4,112
Reaction score
1,180
boringfin said:
true but how far off can it be. these grades make it look like their assignments were to get blown by and give up sacks.
Click to expand...

that’s not really.. accurate. They can be really far off and I’ve seen them do just that.
If a guys responsibility is to pull and leave his DT free to over pursue and be chipped by say a TE, and there is a combo of both the TE blowing it and the running back maybe taking the wrong cut. The OG gets dinged.
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,770
Reaction score
1,423
Age
45
Front office really went with upside and potential with many of their picks last year. Hopefully they develop. Jackson was probably a reach. He was up and down last year . I know all the reasons behind it too. No camps, only 20, bone marrow surgery he did for his sister. Just hopefully he pans because we need let tackle. But also I feel it is extra important he works out because we traded all pro for the pick to draft Jackson.
I know rookies don’t need do make instant pro bowls. But I first rounders to play a lot and play well. Jackson was so so on that. Iggy not even close. We need first rounders to come in and play well this year. I heard others debate that. They are entitled to their opinion. But I will be disappointed if our two first rounders make the same impact as our first rounders last year.

I was pleased with hunt and Davis. Kidney was doing well too he was hurt.
Jackson got hurt too. But I think hunt is the best so far of the three rookies. Need improvement especially from Jackson. But I know the front office ‘s Plan was to swing for fences on potential. Just hope this years rookies are more impactful than just starting . I just don’t see starting for a team that had one of the worst lines in history the season before as some sign of great success. But I hope they develop this year.
 
B

boringfin

Scout Team
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
367
Reaction score
138
Location
Miami
bane said:
Front office really went with upside and potential with many of their picks last year. Hopefully they develop. Jackson was probably a reach. He was up and down last year . I know all the reasons behind it too. No camps, only 20, bone marrow surgery he did for his sister. Just hopefully he pans because we need let tackle. But also I feel it is extra important he works out because we traded all pro for the pick to draft Jackson.
I know rookies don’t need do make instant pro bowls. But I first rounders to play a lot and play well. Jackson was so so on that. Iggy not even close. We need first rounders to come in and play well this year. I heard others debate that. They are entitled to their opinion. But I will be disappointed if our two first rounders make the same impact as our first rounders last year.

I was pleased with hunt and Davis. Kidney was doing well too he was hurt.
Jackson got hurt too. But I think hunt is the best so far of the three rookies. Need improvement especially from Jackson. But I know the front office ‘s Plan was to swing for fences on potential. Just hope this years rookies are more impactful than just starting . I just don’t see starting for a team that had one of the worst lines in history the season before as some sign of great success. But I hope they develop this year.
Click to expand...
I don’t think we swung for the fences other than the Tua pick. We ended up wkth Jackson because we were hell bent on an LT with our 2nd pick. He was all that was left I guess. Noah I’m holding out hope because the writing is on the wall with X anyways
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom