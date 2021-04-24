Denver beat writer on what we should NOT do at 6

yeah.i know they were rookies but good god this is frightening
true but how far off can it be. these grades make it look like their assignments were to get blown by and give up sacks.PFF grades without knowing assignments. Make of that what you will.
They are rookies. They should get another year to see what they've got.i know they were rookies but good god this is frightening
No question about itThey are rookies. They should get another year to see what they've got.
true but how far off can it be. these grades make it look like their assignments were to get blown by and give up sacks.
I don’t think we swung for the fences other than the Tua pick. We ended up wkth Jackson because we were hell bent on an LT with our 2nd pick. He was all that was left I guess. Noah I’m holding out hope because the writing is on the wall with X anywaysFront office really went with upside and potential with many of their picks last year. Hopefully they develop. Jackson was probably a reach. He was up and down last year . I know all the reasons behind it too. No camps, only 20, bone marrow surgery he did for his sister. Just hopefully he pans because we need let tackle. But also I feel it is extra important he works out because we traded all pro for the pick to draft Jackson.
I know rookies don’t need do make instant pro bowls. But I first rounders to play a lot and play well. Jackson was so so on that. Iggy not even close. We need first rounders to come in and play well this year. I heard others debate that. They are entitled to their opinion. But I will be disappointed if our two first rounders make the same impact as our first rounders last year.
I was pleased with hunt and Davis. Kidney was doing well too he was hurt.
Jackson got hurt too. But I think hunt is the best so far of the three rookies. Need improvement especially from Jackson. But I know the front office ‘s Plan was to swing for fences on potential. Just hope this years rookies are more impactful than just starting . I just don’t see starting for a team that had one of the worst lines in history the season before as some sign of great success. But I hope they develop this year.