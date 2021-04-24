Denver beat writer on what we should NOT do at 6

Front office really went with upside and potential with many of their picks last year. Hopefully they develop. Jackson was probably a reach. He was up and down last year . I know all the reasons behind it too. No camps, only 20, bone marrow surgery he did for his sister. Just hopefully he pans because we need let tackle. But also I feel it is extra important he works out because we traded all pro for the pick to draft Jackson.

I know rookies don’t need do make instant pro bowls. But I first rounders to play a lot and play well. Jackson was so so on that. Iggy not even close. We need first rounders to come in and play well this year. I heard others debate that. They are entitled to their opinion. But I will be disappointed if our two first rounders make the same impact as our first rounders last year.



I was pleased with hunt and Davis. Kidney was doing well too he was hurt.

Jackson got hurt too. But I think hunt is the best so far of the three rookies. Need improvement especially from Jackson. But I know the front office ‘s Plan was to swing for fences on potential. Just hope this years rookies are more impactful than just starting . I just don’t see starting for a team that had one of the worst lines in history the season before as some sign of great success. But I hope they develop this year.