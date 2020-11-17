Denver Broncos: 3rd Worst Scoring O in the NFL

www.cbssports.com

2020 NFL Football Standings

Get the latest NFL Football standings from across the league. Follow your favorite team through the 2020 season. 2020 team records, home and away records, win percentage, current streak, and more on CBSSports.com
www.cbssports.com
So I was just skimming the standings and this jumped out at me.
Only the pathetic Jets and the Redskins have scored fewer points than the Broncos this year. Only Bills,Bears and 49ers have played ten games.
Broncos have scored 186 points. 20.66 points per game average.
Only Jets, Jags and Dallas have greater point differentials going in the wrong way.
And Lock may not start.
I realize that these stats are by no means concrete determiners of the game's outcome, but these stats do look ugly for Denver.
 
Last edited:
Any NFL Team on any given day can beat another NFL Team. Records sometimes go out the window when you pay a particular team. I know Miami has had some really close games with Denver. This could easly be a "trap game".
 
DEN has a poor passing O. With Miami's secondary, should be able to stack the box.
 
REAL DEAL said:
Any NFL Team on any given day can beat another NFL Team. Records sometimes go out the window when you pay a particular team. I know Miami has had some really close games with Denver. This could easly be a "trap game".
Let's not do the "trap game" narrative again this week, like we did last week.

I do believe the "any given Sunday" rhetoric, to the extent that a game can turn on a few bad breaks, irrespective of talent level.

I just don't think this is the type of team that is going to "look past" anyone, because Flo isn't going to allow it. That, after all, is how you fall into a trap. By being unprepared.
 
Right! Another "trap" -- it's like we're rats!

I see a big blue ocean for these Dolphins to explore!

Potentially finding the end-zone many times!
 
I thought the Chargers game could go poorly, especially when we lost Wilkins and had no idea who our RB would be, but this game looks much less worrisome. Sure, the weather could be a problem, and the altitude might affect some of the flat-landers on our team, but Denver just doesn't look good at all.
We ought to win this one going away... especially if Wilkins and Van Noy are back and at full strength.
 
Inflict our will

then chill.

That's what I see.

No reason to go overboard.
 
The altitude thing is an outdated concept, from the days when players didn't have the training and conditioning programs they now have. Also the use of oxygen mix is available on the sideline, at a moments notice.

Freezing cold is a different animal for those who have never experienced it, but 40 degrees? A thick sweatshirt takes care of that.
 
Heh! This might be why I discounted it. :)
 
40 degrees is shorts and T-shirt weather.
 
Those numbers are indeed pretty bad, but then again so is their record.

I don't consider any game a gimme, but I see this as a business trip. As in "take care of business".
 
Depends on the context. Having grown up in northern Michigan, yeah, beautiful spring day.

Having spent the last 30+ years in S. FL, I don't like it when it drops below 60.

On the other hand, I'm fine in the blazing summer sun that would cause a northerner to pass out, and wouldn't even consider the beach if it's below 88 degrees.
 
I spent 5 out of the last 10 years in the Bakken. I don’t think it’s cold tell it hits zero with a 10 to 15 mph wind.
 
a
😬 Mach2 reduced to 25mph!
 
