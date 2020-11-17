Denver Broncos: 3rd Worst Scoring O in the NFL

I thought the Chargers game could go poorly, especially when we lost Wilkins and had no idea who our RB would be, but this game looks much less worrisome. Sure, the weather could be a problem, and the altitude might affect some of the flat-landers on our team, but Denver just doesn't look good at all.

We ought to win this one going away... especially if Wilkins and Van Noy are back and at full strength.