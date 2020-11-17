Denver Broncos: 3rd Worst Scoring O in the NFL

Bopkin02
Only the pathetic Jets and the Redskins have scored fewer points than the Broncos this year. Only Bills,Bears and 49ers have played ten games.
Broncos have scored 186 points. 20.66 points per game average.
Only Jets, Jags and Dallas have greater point differentials going in the wrong way.
And Lock may not start.
I realize that these stats are by no means concrete determiners of the game's outcome, but these stats do look ugly for Denver.
