Denver Post LOL - Calling For A House Cleaning After This One

For 20 years the Dolphins reporters were writing articles like this about the Dolphins - although I don't think we were ever on the other side of anything that looked this bad, even with Cam Cameron. So nice to be on the other side of it. I cannot explain how it feels to not suck, and actually be good. I think my blood pressure has dropped about 50 points, I have lost 75 pounds, and have a general sense of well being that I have not had for years! Don't even think I will need my viagra after this one, and instead of adult video, I will be watching Dolphins highlights from this game!!!

www.denverpost.com

Kiszla: 70 points will leave scar on Broncos that can only be erased by cleaning house

Like a tattoo in the shape of an “L” on everybody’s forehead, 70 ugly points are going to leave a mark that these pathetic Broncos can’t erase.
Broncos take historic beatdown in 70-20 loss to Dolphins: “That’s the most embarrassing game I’ve ever been a part of”

It goes down as one of the worst games in franchise history.
Broncos four downs: Worst coaching job in NFL history? Sean Payton, that now belongs to you.

Initial thoughts from Broncos’ 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Denver Post may not be the only newspaper writing a story like this after an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Dolphins.

How many coaches will get fired because they lost to Miami? It's only Week 3! This is great! So much drama is still to come!

The NFL is panicking tonight. Teams don't put 70-burgers on the scoreboard like that anymore. This is a parity league, after all.
 
I think Denver is a very good, well coached team that just happened to get curbstomped by the Miami Scoring Machine.

They wont be the last team to get sent to school this year.
 
Avigatorx said:
I think Denver is a very good, well coached team that just happened to get curbstomped by the Miami Scoring Machine.

They wont be the last team to get sent to school this year.
Their offense is good and will be just fine...their defense was missing 2 VERY KEY people for this game. Unless this game unravels everything, they will look much better by the end of the year.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Their offense is good and will be just fine...their defense was missing 2 VERY KEY people for this game. Unless this game unravels everything, they will look much better by the end of the year.
I dont wan Denver's implosion to take away from Miami's outstanding performance.

They got beat by a better team today.

(Media narrative is never how good Miami is, but how bad the opponent was.)
 
Avigatorx said:
I dont wan Denver's implosion to take away from Miami's outstanding performance.

They got beat by a better team today.

(Media narrative is never how good Miami is, but how bad the opponent was.)
Nobody in their right mind could even try to rationalize anything BUT Miami's level of execution today.
 
Not really sure why I should give a shit about what Denver papers think about their local team.

