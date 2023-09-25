Denver Post LOL - Calling For A House Cleaning After This One

phinsforlife
For 20 years the Dolphins reporters were writing articles like this about the Dolphins - although I don't think we were ever on the other side of anything that looked this bad, even with Cam Cameron. So nice to be on the other side of it. I cannot explain how it feels to not suck, and actually be good. I think my blood pressure has dropped about 50 points, I have lost 75 pounds, and have a general sense of well being that I have not had for years! Don't even think I will need my viagra after this one, and instead of adult video, I will be watching Dolphins highlights from this game!!!
Kiszla: 70 points will leave scar on Broncos that can only be erased by cleaning house
Like a tattoo in the shape of an “L” on everybody’s forehead, 70 ugly points are going to leave a mark that these pathetic Broncos can’t erase.
www.denverpost.com
Broncos take historic beatdown in 70-20 loss to Dolphins: “That’s the most embarrassing game I’ve ever been a part of”
It goes down as one of the worst games in franchise history.
www.denverpost.com
Broncos four downs: Worst coaching job in NFL history? Sean Payton, that now belongs to you.
Initial thoughts from Broncos’ 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.
www.denverpost.com
