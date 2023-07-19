 Denzel Mims may be cut by the jest | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Denzel Mims may be cut by the jest

www.nfl.com

Jets planning to release WR Denzel Mims if no trade materializes

Denzel Mims’ tenure in New York is coming to an unceremonious end. The Jets are planning to release the wide receiver if the team cannot find a trade partner first, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
  1. Lets hear it for Gase's ability to draft WR's
  2. If DM gets cut, how long til he's signed by the patsies.

/s?
 
