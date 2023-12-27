Depth and Unsung Heroes

Hardly household names, Lamm, Smith, Cotton, Jones and Eichenberg. Yet, these non-starters have played a pivotal role in keeping Miami's super bowl hopes alive.



Let's be honest. If you were told Miami would have two, three and four backups starting on the offensive line for the majority of the season, you'd think the Dolphins were out of the playoff chase. Maybe even under .500.



The offensive line was universally accepted as the weak link on this team. At least by most of us fans.



Riley has been impressive replacing Baker. Kohou early on when Ramsey was out. Ced Wilson has stepped up with recent injuries at wide receiver.



It's a true test to Miami's depth that the Dolphins still have a shot at the number one seed in the AFC with two games remaining.



Lots of credit to go around including the coaching staff and Grier. Plus the obvious grit this team is displaying.



On that final, playoff clinching drive against Dallas, the four "backup" offensive linemen were controlling the line of scrimmage, pushing Dallas back as Tua and the running game drained the clock and got the win.



Wow, can't say enough about this total team effort this season.