Depth chart as of now

Danny
- Apr 17, 2003
- 66,969
- 163,808
- Kissimmee,FL
Of course we're only on day two of free agency and we still have the draft in April but what does our depth chart looks like right now?
Lets take a look.
QB-Tua
RB-Mostert-Achane-Brooks
WR-Waddle-Hill
TE-Smith-Smythe-J.Hill
OT-Armstead-Jackson-K.Smith
OG-Eich-R.Jones-Cotton-Hayes
C-Brewer
Edge-Phillips-Chubb-Barrett
DT-Seiler-Pili-Nixon-Mack
LB-Long-Brooks-Walker-Duke-Tindall
CB-Ramsey-C.Smith
Slot-Kohou-Needham
S-Holland-Campbell
did I forget anybody?
anyway, what moves should we expect now?......need at least one safety. Maybe Elliott comes back and/or we get a veteran
WR's 3 to 6-Berrios could be back and we could draft a WR
OL-We could still bring in a veteran like Wynn and/or draft OL(most likely IOL)
CB-we could bring in a veteran or we could draft a CB
DT-We could bring in a cheap vet and/or we could draft a DT
