Depth chart as of now

Of course we're only on day two of free agency and we still have the draft in April but what does our depth chart looks like right now?
Lets take a look.

QB-Tua
RB-Mostert-Achane-Brooks
WR-Waddle-Hill
TE-Smith-Smythe-J.Hill
OT-Armstead-Jackson-K.Smith
OG-Eich-R.Jones-Cotton-Hayes
C-Brewer

Edge-Phillips-Chubb-Barrett
DT-Seiler-Pili-Nixon-Mack
LB-Long-Brooks-Walker-Duke-Tindall
CB-Ramsey-C.Smith
Slot-Kohou-Needham
S-Holland-Campbell

did I forget anybody?

anyway, what moves should we expect now?......need at least one safety. Maybe Elliott comes back and/or we get a veteran

WR's 3 to 6-Berrios could be back and we could draft a WR
OL-We could still bring in a veteran like Wynn and/or draft OL(most likely IOL)
CB-we could bring in a veteran or we could draft a CB
DT-We could bring in a cheap vet and/or we could draft a DT
 
Think we can expect a few more signings like Wynn. Veteran players on cheap 1-year deals to fill out the roster and depth so that rookies don't get penciled in as starters on the opening depth chart.
 
O lineman Kendall Lamm hasn't signed with anyone?
 
Think we can expect a few more signings like Wynn. Veteran players on cheap 1-year deals to fill out the roster and depth so that rookies don't get penciled in as starters on the opening depth chart.
if there is a year when we need our top two picks to start from day one, this is that year
 
I still think a tackle that can play guard this year and then step in for Armstead is the way to go in round 1 if at all possible. More and quality bodies needed on the OL, keep hammering away.
 
You forgot someone, here my depth chart

QB-Tua
RB-Mostert-Achane-Brooks
WR-Waddle-Hill, Tyreek Hill
TE-Smith-Smythe-J.Hill
OT-Armstead-Jackson-K.Smith
OG-Eich-R.Jones-Cotton-Hayes
C-Brewer

Edge-Phillips-Chubb-Barrett, Tyreek Hill
DT-Seiler-Pili-Nixon, Tyreek Hill
LB-Long-Brooks-Walker-Duke-Tindall
CB-Ramsey-C.Smith, Tyreek Hill
Slot-Kohou-Needham
S-Ramsey-Campbell
 
Did you mean Holland instead of Ramsey at S?
 
if there is a year when we need our top two picks to start from day one, this is that year
The issue is that its usually not great if you have multiple rookies starting. Two of the top 3 picks for the Chiefs barely saw the field last year (Rashee Rice their 2nd rounder was a big time contributor at WR). I hate drafting for need and almost always would rather draft BPA at a position that makes sense even if that means said rookie does not have a clear path to playing time as a rookie.
 
Think we can expect a few more signings like Wynn. Veteran players on cheap 1-year deals to fill out the roster and depth so that rookies don't get penciled in as starters on the opening depth chart.
We may wait until post June 1st to do those signings so they don't affect the compensatory picks.
 
Add Erik Ezukanma to WR's. He was having a good pre-seaon before the neck injury put him out for the season, we also still have WR Braylon Sanders, may be his time to step up, we've kept him on the PS for the last 2 years.
 
