Depth chart at 44

Comments: We'll likely go with only 2 QBs in 2023 as we are unlikely to carry a rookie again. I listed Carter as a special team keep. I expect to carry one more lineman in 2023 with the reduction of QBs.



Comments: I lumped all of the Strong-side LBs into the Edge category and called Fejedelem a Special-teamer. Yes, some of the defensive designations are blurry, at best. I expect to see 4 or less players listed as STs in 2023, but the extra player(s) could go anywhere on the defense; my first guess would be on the DL where Jenkins bounced around all year.



I coded some of them in orange and red because... well, you know why. This is our complete team right now, and they are the only players who we have under contract. There will be a lot of players coming as the Dolphins have the fewest players under contract of any team in the league right now. We have a LOT of work to do before March 15th, which is the first day of the new League year, and by which time we must be under the cap. Yep, we have but 41 days to extend Wilkins, and then likely restructure Hill and Chubb. The front office will be busy.



Free Agency doesn't start until March 16th... so the only signings before that time will be of street free agents-- in other words, guys unlikely to make the team anyway-- like Bronson, and Ellis... and Twyman.



We've got to cut at least 16.5M before the March 15th deadline, and that's just to become legal... and this assumes that we stay at 44 players (unlikely), so the value is more like 23.5M o.t.c. to reach the 51 who count. We can't add anyone to the roster until we cut at least this amount from the cap. (Don't worry about the cost of the draftees just yet, because they won't count until we actually sign them.) Obviously, we'll have to cut significantly more than 16.5M to get the roster in place, but I'm not really addressing the cap here. This is more of an exercise in seeing where we need to add players.



So... what do we have here?



Well... On offense, we have a 4th string RB as our starter, but most of our receivers are in place (unless Wilson is traded). We actually have 9 hold-over Offensive Linemen, though we have no one to back-up Williams at Center. Bare minimum, we need 3 RBs, 1 TE, 1 WR, and a Center just to get us a 53-man roster.



On Defense, we have our Defensive Line in place, but no depth at all and Ogbah is a definite injury risk. Our Linebackers are shallower yet, with only 2 under contract. Only the DBs have a full room, though obviously a couple of them are not on firm footing. Bare minimum, we need at least one Defensive End, and 3 Linebackers just to open the season, probably a CB too, but that remains to be seen.



Yes, we could and might resign players like Mostert, Wilson, Cracraft, Sherfield, Van Ginkle, Needham, Roberts, Riley etc... but these guys all have options and will likely test free agency. At this point, I figure it's easier to figure that they are gone, and just be pleasantly surprised when some return. If we move Baker or Byron Jones, then the problem just magnifies. We're going to be forced to bring in a lot of very cheap players in order to remain cap compliant. With only 5 draft picks this year, I expect to see at least 15-20 undrafted free agent rookies, maybe more. We do have to get to 90 players and every 3M dollar player that we sign, just puts us deeper against the cap.



Yes, I expect camp to be an absolute zoo this year, but that'll be fun... right?