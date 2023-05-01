Depth chart for the Dolphins right now

Danny
Apr 17, 2003
Base 3-4 D
|STARTER
|2ND
|3RD
|4TH
|Jason Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|Jake Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|Jake Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|Braxton Berrios
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|-
|-
|Braxton Berrios
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|-
|Blake Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
This is not MY doing. I'm just sharing this for discussion. I see no reason for anyone to get mad at each other here while discussing this. Keep in mind that there's a good chance we might add a couple of veterans, probably OL/RB/TE and of course none of the UDFA's that we've signed so far are included here.
Just want to see what people think but at least for the moment I think this depth chart is pretty accurate