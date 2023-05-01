Depth chart for the Dolphins right now

Wow. Something that jumps out to me is how much deeper we are at DB... I like that.



Biggest worry is how we will block people. TE is a concern and RT is a concern. We can't block things the way we want to with any of our current TE's. Smythe is ok but he won't win our enough to allow us to block things the way we like most the time. If we have to count on putting more on the OL in terms of scheme making our OL job more difficult isn't going to allow us to maximize our scheme.