Depth chart for the Dolphins right now

STARTER2ND3RD4TH
Tua TagovailoaMike WhiteSkylar Thompson-
Raheem MostertJeff Wilson Jr.Devon AchaneMyles Gaskin
Tyreek HillChosen AndersonErik Ezukanma-
Jaylen WaddleBraxton BerriosBraylon Sanders-
Cedrick Wilson Jr.River CracraftFreddie Swain-
Durham SmytheTanner ConnerEric SaubertElijah Higgins
Alec IngoldJohn Lovett Q--
Terron Armstead QKendall LammRyan Hayes-
Liam Eichenberg QRobert Jones--
Connor WilliamsDan Feeney--
Robert HuntLester Cotton Sr.--
Austin Jackson QGeron ChristianKion Smith-

Base 3-4 D

STARTER2ND3RD4TH
Christian WilkinsJaylen Twyman--
Raekwon Davis---
Emmanuel Ogbah QZach SielerJosiah Bronson-
Jaelan PhillipsAndrew Van GinkelMalik ReedCameron Goode
David Long Jr.---
Jerome BakerDuke RileyChanning Tindall-
Bradley Chubb---
Xavien HowardCam SmithKader KohouNik Needham Q
DeShon ElliottBrandon Jones Q--
Jevon HollandVerone McKinley IIIElijah Campbell-
Jalen Ramsey QKeion CrossenNoah IgbinogheneTino Ellis



STARTER2ND3RD4TH
Jason Sanders---
Jake Bailey---
Jake Bailey---
Braxton BerriosCedrick Wilson Jr.--
Braxton BerriosRaheem Mostert--
Blake Ferguson---

This is not MY doing. I'm just sharing this for discussion. I see no reason for anyone to get mad at each other here while discussing this. Keep in mind that there's a good chance we might add a couple of veterans, probably OL/RB/TE and of course none of the UDFA's that we've signed so far are included here.

Just want to see what people think but at least for the moment I think this depth chart is pretty accurate
 
I think the obvious ones are....well..... obvious.

I think the ones that are up in the air no one has any idea before TC and preseason.

In other words, waaayyyyy too early for me.
 
What is the "Q" next to certain players for? And the O-line still needs help. I don't want to trust Liam and Jackson's skills and Armstead's health to Tua being protected or opening holes for our RB's.
 
the Q means questionable because these charts are from their last game while adding new players to it......so the ones with a Q were questionable in their last game.
 
it is but this is going to be the slow time now till TC starts and the fact we drafted 4 players plus added 15 UDFA's some people like to talk about who makes the team and who doesn’t along with what position we might still need help. Like I said, just starting a conversation to see how people feel about the players we have and the few we might need to add
 
I'm curious to see how things shake out in the CB room. I know we all hate Igbinoghene, but he's only 23 years old and the staff may want to give Fangio a crack at him with one last chance. With the obvious 4, Needham, Igbo, Crossen and Bethal, I think we may keep 7 CBs.
 
I'm pretty sure he'll be in camp but he seems like the odd man out at this point. Sometimes injuries determined who makes the final 53
 
Wow. Something that jumps out to me is how much deeper we are at DB... I like that.

Biggest worry is how we will block people. TE is a concern and RT is a concern. We can't block things the way we want to with any of our current TE's. Smythe is ok but he won't win our enough to allow us to block things the way we like most the time. If we have to count on putting more on the OL in terms of scheme making our OL job more difficult isn't going to allow us to maximize our scheme.
 
The way I read it, RB depth takes into account that Ahmed is ahead of Gaskin, and Achane took Ahmed's spot at #3.
For short yardage at #4 I think UDFA Chris Brooks will dook it out with Gaskin.
 
Looking at it there are probably no less than 46 to 48 players that are locked in to make the team(not counting injuries of course)......it comes down to those last 7 to 8 spots.......and some of it is how many you want to carry at different positions......like there's always the question as to how many RB's/TE's/WR's you're going to carry.......OL-Do we carry 9 or 10

DB's, do we carry 10, 12 or even 12?

These are questions that can’t be answered at this point
 
...like to know your FEELINGS about this depth chart stuff and the implications thereof.

What does your heart say Danny?

Don't be afraid to open up and put it out there!

Wherever "there" is -- and "it" might be!

Beyond that -- the list is missing a lot of players -- like all the UDFAs and sundry street bums.

Have a nice day!

:HRT:
 
I would put Robert Jones ahead of Liam.
Higgins ahead of Wilson in WR slot, not #4 in TE row.
(Elliott ahead of Brandon Jones raises eyebrow, but I think they will see equal snaps depending on Jones's recovery.)
 
