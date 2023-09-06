Jssanto
Club Member
Miami Dolphins depth chart 2023: Week 1 chart analysis and breakdown
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart for the regular season. Time to take a look.
WR - Ezuk is third string which makes me think he is not progressing. Wilson third string which is not a surprise.
LG - Eich is starting. As bad as most people seem to feel he is (best reports I have read say “ok” , or “improving”) it is disappointing that we cannot find someone better.
Any other surprises?