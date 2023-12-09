Derek Carr has had two concussions in three games

jimthefin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 5,337
- Reaction score
- 9,442
Cleared by the Doctor's and playing this weekend.
Is ESPN going to preempt the Heisman ceremony for their special feature about how Carr should retire and The Saints are evil for not forcing him to quit?
This is going to be big news, right?
We are going to have a national conversation about this situation, maybe a Town Hall on CNN or something?
