Derek Carr has had two concussions in three games

Cleared by the Doctor's and playing this weekend.

Is ESPN going to preempt the Heisman ceremony for their special feature about how Carr should retire and The Saints are evil for not forcing him to quit?

This is going to be big news, right?

We are going to have a national conversation about this situation, maybe a Town Hall on CNN or something?
 
King Henry got knocked out, and unsure but appeared to fence.

Yet, 3 days later he was cleared for Mondays game.

It's a joke and disgrace what the NFL tried to do with Tuas situation.

And a shame on anyone who bought into that garbage and Parrotted the who retire narrative.
 
Someone will die, they will say they tried everything they could to mitigate and we all know they didn't.
 
King Henry got knocked out, and unsure but appeared to fence.

Yet, 3 days later he was cleared for Mondays game.
Yeah, I'm not sure how this isn't being looked at more....especially given the increased PR hits the NFL takes on concussions.
 
