 Derek Carr potential landing spots: Four future teams if QB decides to unretire. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Derek Carr potential landing spots: Four future teams if QB decides to unretire.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
25,178
Reaction score
65,966
Location
Bahamas
Miami Dolphins


The Dolphins are expected to move on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason and might only have Quinn Ewers, heading into his second pro season, as their best remaining option. With a roster that is talented enough to contend and includes stars like De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins only need a proven starter to complete the majority of their offensive picture. They'd find that in Carr, who would need to be convinced of new head coach Jeff Hafley's vision but could find a welcome home in warm and sunny Miami.

With a projected deficit of $16 million entering 2026, Miami would likely need to create some cap space in order to make this possible. If they want Carr badly enough, though, they'll find a way to make it work.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom