Derrick Henry anyone?

MARINO1384

MARINO1384

He’s on the trade block and I know that trading for a rb with high miles approaching 30 normally isn’t a good idea but with a year or 2 window for this team Henry could really put us over the hump. I know everyone is saying just fox the oline however the problem is there simply isn’t enough good oline in the league. An alternative is simply having the advantage over whatever the defense does. You want to guard waddle and hill? Henry will eat you up 6-7 yards at a time if there’s not 7-8 guys in the box. You want to stack the box to stop the run? Let me know how tyreek’s peace sign looks as he’s 10 yards ahead of the defense strolling in for 6. He’s got one year left on his contract either you get him for a one year rental or say throw a 2 year 2r million dollars at him. Titans on the hook for 6 million of bonus so I believe he’d be 10 million on the books if just a one year rental. I’d imagine maybe a 2nd for draft compensation which would suck having no picks but what 2nd round pick is going to contribute as much as he would. Interesting play doubt it’s considered however if Miamis rolling the dice on Tua with a cheap contract this year, we can load up on talent with a few roster cuts and restructures.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Henry is interesting, but it would have to be a lower draft pick. I assume it's more about unloading his contract anyway.
 
John813

"Hello darkness my old friend"-Tannehill after losing his left tackle, stud RB and AJ Brown the previous year.
 
Tua808

I've watched a ton of him, Henry is one of a kind. He has his moments when he looks great, fast with a great stiff arm. but also has a lot of moments where he gets tackled easily behind the line of scrimmage. Great teammate and attitude too. You're right about defenses having to pick their poison on how to defend this offense with Henry, Hill and Waddle.
 
