Derrick Henry anyone?

Yes I'm sorry. Call me crazy and stupid. I know this is not Madden and I am annoying to propose any change BUT...



If we can some how sign Henry this offseason and bring in Fields, I believe we would be a serious threat to anyone.



Of course we would need to adjust the system but I think it would also be a better fit for Hill and Waddle. McDaniel has turned them to possession receivers when they are more playmakers. People are complaining Hill and Waddle are dropping passes but they are being targeted 170 times (Hill is). They are not physically built for that.



Run the ball with Henry, Fields, Achane, then hit them over the top with Hill and Waddle.