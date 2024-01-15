 Derrick Henry anyone? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Derrick Henry anyone?

1

1Dolfan

Apr 5, 2006
1,103
1,503
33
Toronto
Yes I'm sorry. Call me crazy and stupid. I know this is not Madden and I am annoying to propose any change BUT...

If we can some how sign Henry this offseason and bring in Fields, I believe we would be a serious threat to anyone.

Of course we would need to adjust the system but I think it would also be a better fit for Hill and Waddle. McDaniel has turned them to possession receivers when they are more playmakers. People are complaining Hill and Waddle are dropping passes but they are being targeted 170 times (Hill is). They are not physically built for that.

Run the ball with Henry, Fields, Achane, then hit them over the top with Hill and Waddle.
 
I believe Henry is on the backside of his career and I would be open to him on the cheap. What exactly has Fields done to even make anyone consider him? If the team moves on from Tua it needs to be a clear upgrade and Fields is not it.
 
We have Mostert on contract for next year who performed better than Henry this year. Please do a modicum of research before suggesting X over our current roster.
 
Anyone here who knows me, knows I want him to be a Dolphin!! He's my favorite player not in a Dolphin uni
 
The Office No GIF
 
I'm in, just not on Fields. Henry forces the hand of McDaniel to run the ball more. Achane and another draft pick eases the load prolonging Henrys career. We can win with Tua, play calling must be better and it will be as McDaniel reflects on the season and continues to improve.
 
