 Derrick Henry concussion stats for Game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Derrick Henry concussion stats for Game?

devarso11

devarso11

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 9, 2007
Messages
30
Reaction score
46
It looks like Derrick Henry suffered a concussion during last week's game. Is there some rule that will prevent him from playing this week?
 
devarso11 said:
It looks like Travis Henry suffered a concussion during the last weeks game. Is there some rule that will prevent him from playing this week?
Click to expand...
He has to clear concussion protocol before he is eligible to play next week.Since the game next week is on Monday and not Sunday, he will have an extra day to recover and get clearance from the Doctors to play against the Dolphins.
 
Are we talking about Travis Henry, Derrick Henry or Hunter Henry?

Either way there is no clear cut rule that if you have a concussion one week you can't play the following week. It all depends on what the doctors think and how you handle the league's concussion protocol.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom